Tech NewsGaming

Marvel’s Avengers: how to get the best gaming experience on PC

By Brian Adam
0
1

Must Read

Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers: how to get the best gaming experience on PC

Brian Adam - 0
After our special on Marvel's Avengers on PC, today is the turn of a video special in which we recommend how to get the...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 13 will mark the farewell to the notch, a leaker is sure of it: will iPhone 12 be the last?

Brian Adam - 0
While we are all waiting to understand if iPhone 12 will be shown during the Apple keynote next Tuesday, on Twitter a popular and...
Read more
Tech News

September 11: the day that nineteen years ago changed a generation

Brian Adam - 0
Not a purely scientific or technological topic, but still of an important impact and that we feel obliged to remember even after almost twenty...
Read more
Tech News

From record heat to sub-zero temperatures in two days: what’s up in the US?

Brian Adam - 0
California is not the only federal state with red skies due to the fires in the coastal area of ​​San Francisco: even in Colorado,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After our special on Marvel’s Avengers on PC, today is the turn of a video special in which we recommend how to get the best computer gaming experience for the new title dedicated to the superheroes of the Marvel universe.

In the video, which you can view as always at the opening, we explain what is the ideal configuration to get the most out of the new Avengers game. We started with a Intel Core i7-10700K processor, which proved to be able to fully support the workload without too many problems thanks to its 8-core and 16 Threads.

As a motherboard, we opted for one ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero, accompanied by the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 2080 SuperOC GPU and 16 gigabytes of DDR4 G-Skill Trident Z RGB RAM. As for the cooler, instead, we chose the NZXT Kraken Z73 liquid cooler with 360mm tri-fan. A Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD, the NZXT C850 power supply and a NZXT H710i case.

Content created in collaboration with Intel

Related Articles

iphone

iPhone 13 will mark the farewell to the notch, a leaker is sure of it: will iPhone 12 be the last?

Brian Adam - 0
While we are all waiting to understand if iPhone 12 will be shown during the Apple keynote next Tuesday, on Twitter a popular and...
Read more
Tech News

September 11: the day that nineteen years ago changed a generation

Brian Adam - 0
Not a purely scientific or technological topic, but still of an important impact and that we feel obliged to remember even after almost twenty...
Read more
Tech News

From record heat to sub-zero temperatures in two days: what’s up in the US?

Brian Adam - 0
California is not the only federal state with red skies due to the fires in the coastal area of ​​San Francisco: even in Colorado,...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei working on a new smartphone very similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Brian Adam - 0
Do you remember the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha smartphone, the first shown at many tech events with a "surround screen" and that the company...
Read more
Tech News

US elections, Microsoft safe: Russian, Chinese and Iranian hackers are already in action

Brian Adam - 0
According to a new report from Microsoft, organizations and individuals involved in the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden would have been...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei: HarmonyOS shows itself in action, EMUI 11 lays the foundation for the upgrade

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement of the latest news from Huawei during the 2020 edition of the Developer Conference, we return to talk about HarmonyOS 2.0...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©