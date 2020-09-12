Marvel’s Avengers: how to get the best gaming experience on PC

After our special on Marvel’s Avengers on PC, today is the turn of a video special in which we recommend how to get the best computer gaming experience for the new title dedicated to the superheroes of the Marvel universe.

In the video, which you can view as always at the opening, we explain what is the ideal configuration to get the most out of the new Avengers game. We started with a Intel Core i7-10700K processor, which proved to be able to fully support the workload without too many problems thanks to its 8-core and 16 Threads.

As a motherboard, we opted for one ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero, accompanied by the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 2080 SuperOC GPU and 16 gigabytes of DDR4 G-Skill Trident Z RGB RAM. As for the cooler, instead, we chose the NZXT Kraken Z73 liquid cooler with 360mm tri-fan. A Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD, the NZXT C850 power supply and a NZXT H710i case.

Content created in collaboration with Intel