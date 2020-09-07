Marvel’s Avengers: how to play it with a PC worthy of the best superheroes

Marvel’s Avengers has finally arrived on store shelves and players from all over the world are ready to stock up on villains with superpowers and thrilling actions. Although the latest Crystal Dynamics effort is available on several platforms, one of the best ways to fully enjoy the experience offered by the title is to play it on the good old gaming PC.

Thanks to the partnership between Intel and Square Enix in fact, the videogame transposition of the most famous heroes of the Marvel galaxy can boast a series of exclusive optimizations able to make the game shine and make each session more exciting and spectacular than ever.

If ever the famous saying “with great power comes great responsibility“was adaptable to the gaming world, this would become”from a great PC comes great performance“So let’s go and discover together the best configuration to play Marvel’s Avengers on PC.

Marvel’s Avengers: the Avengers fps

From a technical point of view, the new Crystal Dynamics title offers a noteworthy spectacle: the large amount of elements on the screen, the volumetric and particle effects, the global lighting, the movesets and the custom animations for each character require a good dose. of power to be managed in the best way, especially in the most excited phases of the campaign and the endgame.

If to complete the Avengers missions you need a united and collaborative group of heroes, to get the maximum performance from Marvel’s Avengers you need a balanced PC, dynamic like Kamala and powerful like Thor, able to guarantee a constant framerate above the 60 fps with Full HD resolution and Ultra settings.

As we have seen in our review of the Marvel’s Avengers campaign, however, the game has a valid offer also in solitary, in which to push to the maximum resolution and effects, which is why we aimed on the one hand at a CPU that could generate a high number of fps in 1080p, on the other hand to a GPU that could also handle 4K.

Our configuration can therefore only start from the processor Intel Core i7-10700K, a processor capable of supporting any workload without too many problems. The tenth generation chip of the Comet Lake-S family can count on 8 cores and 16 threads with Hyper Threading, for a base frequency of 3.80 GHz which thanks to new technologies Turbo Boost Max 3.0 is Thermal Velocity Boost it can easily reach 5.10 GHz, directing the most demanding operations on the two best performing cores without increasing the voltage.

Given the extremely high clocks, Intel has developed a particular solution to contain temperatures, optimizing thermal control with the introduction of the Thin Die STIM.

To fully express the potential of the new Intel processor you need a motherboard compatible with the LGA 1200 socket such as the ASUS ROG Strix Maximus XII Hero, equipped with Intel Z490 chipset with support for DDR4 ram up to 4666 MHz and ready for the new PCIe 4.0 standard.

All accompanied by the cooler NZXT Kraken Z73, a liquid cooler with 360mm tri-fan radiator and LCD display, enough to tame the processor heat spikes. On the graphics card front, our choice falls on the current generation of NVIDIA GPUs and in particular on the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super OC Edition with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, with the option of being able to safely wait a few weeks to switch to the newcomers of the Ampere family. To close the picture 16 GB of RAM G-Skill Trident Z RGB 3200 MHz optimized for Intel processors, the NVMe SSD Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB, thepower supply NZXT C850 with 80+ Gold certification and the spacious case, also produced by NZXT, of the series H710i. In summary, our configuration includes:

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K + NZXT Kraken Z73

MB: ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero

GPU: ASUS ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super OC

RAM: 16GB DDR4 G-Skill Trident Z RGB

SSD: Samsung 970 Evo Plus

power supply: NZXT C850

Homes: NZXT H710i

Intel and Avengers, a combination of superpowers

Thanks to the collaboration between Intel, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, the PC version of Marvel’s Avengers can boast a number of worthy optimizations “of the most powerful heroes on earth“The Intel Core i5, i7 and i9 processors give access to some exclusive features that can make the gaming experience even richer and deeper. Super Charged Hero allows you to make every special move unique and spectacular: the shockwave generated by our favorite heroes will create more detailed rubble and debris and able to persist on the screen longer. Enhanced Enemy Destruction marks a new level of depth of the fight: hits, throws and explosions will be followed by increased particle effects and more fragments.

Finally, Reactive Water Simulation uses the optimal balance between cores, threads and frequencies to provide the best interaction with water possible, giving it a dynamic and natural look.

Before leaving, we remind you that on Everyeye you can find an entire section dedicated to Marvel’s Avengers with news, specials and insights on the game. The review of the single player campaign of Marvel’s Avengers is already available on our pages.