Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Review: Peter Parker on PlayStation 5

It’s been two years since Insomniac brilliantly started its videogame Spiderverse: the web woven by Marvel’s Spider-Man has been able to capture a large number of fans, configuring itself as one of the best tie-ins ever made, both for productive values, and for the ability to reinterpret, in a key at the same time new and familiar, the imagery of the House of Ideas (here you can find our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4). And now the Peter Parker of Insomniac is ready to spin even on PlayStation 5 thanks to a Remastered version developed with undoubted competence. The restoration operation carried out by the team obviously does not revolutionize the gaming experience, but it manages to maximize the distinctive elements of production, bringing the glance closer to that of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, the great stand alone expansion which, despite its cross-gen nature, was designed to showcase the potential of Sony’s next gen hardware.

The remastered edition of the first Spider-Man fully enhances the protagonist’s galvanizing movement system, makes combos smoother during clashes and gives the city of Manhattan glimpses of a wealth never seen before. Furthermore, gives the protagonist a whole new face, for an initially somewhat alienating result which, in the economy of the story, guarantees an actor’s performance of absolute respect. Far from being a lazy or forfeit job, therefore, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered could entice more than one player to re-enter the friendly neighborhood spider man’s shoes on PlayStation 5.

The new guise of Spider-Man

A few images are enough to realize the evident graphic leap made by this Remastered. Moreover, the initial kinematics acquires a whole new volume thanks to the unprecedented light effects, much more defined textures, and in general to a series of additional details that enrich the surfaces of Peter’s house and the materials of his costume. The first novelty that catches the eye is represented by the features of the protagonist, who now he has assumed the form of Ben Jordan, with a much younger face than that of the previous John Bubniack.

Although it is understandable the sense of disorientation that can affect those players most fond of the first version of Peter, it must be admitted that the quality of motion capturing proved superior, as well as able to create a good continuity with the next-gen performances seen in Miles Morales. Beyond this radical change, the graphic additions proposed by the Remastered must be sought above all on the details that make up the scene: on a closer look you can see elements completely absent in the PS4 version, not to mention a much more realistic lighting that gives the interlude sequences a more striking visual frame.

As in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the remastering of the first chapter also features on PlayStation 5 two different graphics modes, Fidelity and Performance, aimed at making the most of the resolution and frame rate respectively. By selecting the first option, Spider-Man Remastered is really a great sight: from the outset the base game offered a graphic sector of undoubted value, and Sony’s next-gen hardware does nothing but sharpen the potential of the engine. The resolution that pushes towards 4K increases the general cleanliness of the glance, the definition of the environmental textures and those that cover Spidey’s suit, while the implementation of Ray Tracing illuminates the spaces like never before, giving to the city new life and new colors. The reflections on the puddles or on the slightly wet asphalt, combined with the images that are reflected in the windows, essentially offer a spectacle between two generations. The compromise for such a technical milestone, however, lies in the frame rate anchored to 30 fps as on PS4 PRO, which in a dynamic and frenetic title like Marvel’s Spider-Man can be a small limitation for those players who prefer fluidity to graphic rendering.

The DualsenseAs in Miles Morales, the implementation of the features of the new PS5 controller is designed to be “moderate” after all: in short, there are no even exaggerated effects of Astro’s Playroom (here our review of Astro’s Playroom), in order to avoid divert the player’s attention from the action. So the adaptive triggers apply a bit of additional resistance when Spidey fires his webs, and the “fine” vibration transmits a brief pulse when they attach to New York City blocks. Haptic feedback is also used properly during some cutscenes, to amplify the immersion and underline the most important moments of the narration.

For this audience there is the Performance mode, which turns off ray tracing and reduces the resolution, but nails the frame rate to 60 fps. In an open world adventure that leverages the frenzy of acrobatics between buildings, the speed of Peter’s attacks, and the satisfaction guaranteed by every successful combo, such fluidity can make the experience much more exhilarating. Running across the windows, plunging headlong into traffic, smashing through hordes of enemies and then splashing across the rooftops of Manhattan again are actions that benefit enormously from 60 fps. For this reason, many users could choose to sacrifice some technical details, which in the rapid flow of movements can also go unnoticed (as in the case of reflections in the windows), in favor of an at times entrancing fluidity. Like what was reiterated in the review of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, even in this remastered edition there is no objectively superior option to the other, and everything is designed to adapt to the preferences of the players.

Definitely the improvements made to the Remastered edition they are perceived in a very short time and allow us to promote the work done by Insomniac without reserve, much less shy and conservative than what we feared. It is true that the goals reached on PS5 by the expansion starring the young Miles are not fully reached, and the reason lies not so much in the purely graphic detail, but in the less massive use of effects. After all, the powers of Morales (such as Venom which produces pyrotechnic bioelectrical discharges), the snow-covered Harlem and the city dotted with Christmas lights create a richer, dense and impactful visual frame, where the next gen leap seemed a little ‘more noticeable.

An adventure that is always rich and fun

Two years after its debut, Marvel’s Spider-Man remains an overwhelming and satisfying production, net of its playful uncertainties, albeit present. Spinning in Peter’s shoes is always entrancing, thanks to a traversing system that is as intuitive as it is dynamic, and in the same way battling against handfuls of enemies, through the use of free flow reinterpreted by Insomniac, still returns a lot of adrenaline-filled sensations, with a good dose of variety offered by the use of the numerous gadgets available to Peter.

Amplifying the visual quality or pushing the smoothness pedal are two equally valid options to make the fights appear more intense than those experienced on PlayStation 4. After thoroughly experiencing a more condensed and balanced experience like that of Miles Morales, in any case, we cannot help but note, with greater awareness, that they are present in the first chapter more diluted situations that weaken the effectiveness overall production: we refer, for example, to secondary missions with a questionable and redundant concept, or to stealth phases with fairly approximate mechanisms. The interface is also a little less refined: Miles Morales has also made progress on this front, representing – as we wrote in the review phase – a concrete maturation of the Insomniac brand.

To compensate for some uncertainty dictated by age, there is a considerable amount of content: the remastered edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man it contains both new costumes and DLCs that make up the narrative arc The City that Never Sleeps, a perfect (and essential) connection bridge between the first episode and the adventure of the young Miles (if you are interested, you can recover our review of Spider-Man DLC: The robbery). The sales model adopted by this Remastered, which in fact can only be purchased in a bundle with the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales, is not understandable. A choice in our opinion frankly limiting: given the commitment made in the remastering process, we are convinced that the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man could also have been sold in a stand-alone format.