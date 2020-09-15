Masayoshi Son’s generosity may finally reach its shareholders

SoftBank’s latest sale is another setback for Masayoshi Son’s claim to be a visionary investor. It sells chip designer Arm to Nvidia for little more than it paid four years ago. The consolation for SoftBank investors is that they can finally benefit from Son’s generosity. The Arm sale, which SoftBank bought for $ 31 billion in 2016, is less impressive than the price suggests, $ 40 billion. Of that figure, $ 1.5 billion is for Arm employees, $ 5 billion is in the form of earnings tied to financial return, and nearly $ 22 billion is in Nvidia stock, which looks expensive. It is trading at 49 times future earnings, versus a two-year average of 31.

The result is a measly return for SoftBank. Suppose Arm reaches the agreed financial targets for 2022, and that Nvidia’s stock maintains its value until the deal closes in mid-2021. The IRR for SoftBank would be 4.4%, we calculated (excluding currency swings and any debt financing). That’s especially disappointing given that tech has skyrocketed since 2016. Nvidia’s shares have more than increased eightfold. To achieve, say, a 10% return by 2022, SoftBank’s stake in Nvidia would have to be worth $ 36.5 billion. That translates to a share price equivalent to a whopping 64 times the US group earnings forecast this year.

The consolation for SoftBank shareholders is that Son may be turning his cannon of capital on them. Reuters and the FT say the CEO has rekindled the option to delist the group from the stock market. It’s an old idea that may have gained traction given the growth of SoftBank’s money stack. Suppose Son offered a 20% premium over Friday’s close. That would be 42% over the two-year average. Son and his patrons would take the risk of liquidating the shares in Alibaba and T-Mobile US. And selling shareholders would have taken their chips off the table while valuations of the technology are high.

