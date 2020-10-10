Mask emoji looks much more cheerful in iOS 14.2

Until now, the iOS mask emoji wasn’t a particularly cheerful doll. However, in the next version of its mobile operating system, iOS 14.2, the mask emoji smiles under the mask. Emojipedia has made a direct comparison of the new mask emoji with the smiley face emoji, and they are exactly the same, with the only difference being the mask. Although the smile is not directly visible in the new emoji (due to the mask), it is quite obvious that it has a happy face.



Emojipedia notes that this change will not be universal. The face mask emoji will look more cheerful in iOS 14.2, but it will look different in earlier versions on iOS or other platforms (it looks particularly sad on Android). This small change is a positive move from Apple, now that the mask has become an everyday element of our lives. It’s also worth noting that Samsung made a similar change to the way the mask emoji looks on its phones in March.