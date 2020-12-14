Tech NewsApps

Material Design Awards: these are the apps with the best design of 2020

By Brian Adam
Material Design Awards: these are the apps with the best design of 2020
Material Design Awards: These Are The Apps With The Best

Material Design Awards: these are the apps with the best design of 2020

Since 2015, Google has awarded better designed apps through the contest Material Design Awards, whose winners of this 2020 are already public.

In the sixth edition of the Material Design Awards, among the hundreds of nominated applications, Google has awarded the ingenuity and creativity of the interface of three applications:

Winner Material Theming: Moooi.com

The name application Moooi (beautiful in Norwegian) was precisely the winning application for the best interface Theming material. Google highlights the great work done by this furniture and lighting provider that has achieved a great immersive experience in its interface thanks to its animations, transitions without forgetting accessibility.

MOOOI

MOOOI

  • Developer: SELINKO
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Cathetery: Lifestyle

Material Motion Winner: Epsy

The Best Design Award Material Motion has relapsed into Epsy, a medical application for people with epilepsy that uses movement in its interface to guide users through critical tasks to improve their quality of life. The application uses longer times in its animations to convey a feeling of calm and tranquility

Epsy - seizure, aura, medication epilepsy tracking

Epsy – seizure, aura, medication epilepsy tracking

  • Developer: LivaNova USA
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Cathetery: Health & Wellness

Dark Theme Winner: KAYAK

Finally, the third winning app in the Material Awards has won the best award dark theme. Is about Kayak.com, the popular travel app that Google has recognized for the great work of its designers in creating a dark theme that works in harmony with the company’s brand colors.

KAYAK Flights, Hotels and Cars

KAYAK Flights, Hotels and Cars

  • Developer: KAYAK.com
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Cathetery: Tours and guides

Via | Google

