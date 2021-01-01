Mauricio Ochmann appeared after announcing the death of his father: he danced with Kailani and contemplated the night next to a bonfire

- Advertisement -

The arrival of 2021 turned bittersweet for the actor Mauricio Ochmann and that is While he did celebrate with his youngest daughter, Kailani, a few days ago he announced that his father passed away, what mourned his beginning of the year.

The 43-year-old histrion shared some moments of the evening he had with the daughter he had with Aislinn Derbez, as well as moments full of nostalgia next to a campfire under the starry sky of Los Angeles.

Ochmann was seen next to his little daughter dancing to close 2020, year in which he also announced his divorce from Aislinn Derbez. Father and daughter enjoyed the last night of the year and even the little girl appeared very happy in pajamas decorated with stars.

Hours later and already in the solitude of the first night of this 2021, He posted a story by a small campfire he made on a cold night.

In the middle of the December holidays, the actor faces the death of his father and his first words were collected by the program Tell me what you know, they found him at the Los Angeles airport.

With a broken voice and with a kind attitude, but dodge, Mauricio Ochmann managed to share his regret for the sad absence.

“Right now I don’t have (work projects). Right now my plan is to get home with my baby, ”he commented quickly, as he sought to get away from the reporter of the Telemundo program.

The actor appreciated the attention that the press gave him after the loss of his father and made a special recommendation: “Take care”.

It was yesterday when Mauricio Ochmann shared the sad news on his Instagram account. “Two days ago my first adoptive father left, a very special being for me, a being who was a great teacher and filled me with life teachings throughout his stay on this earthly plane. Yesterday I had to see him for the last time before incinerating him, when I saw him physically he was no longer there in that inert body, but his presence was next to me, hugging me as he always did, those bear hugs that he gave me from the day he adopted ”, he wrote at the beginning of his message.

“We had a very peculiar and very ours story from the time I came into his life until the day he left, but above all we had a very deep, special and loving connection! Sad yesterday, facing the pain of his departure, sitting on a log on the seashore contemplating its immensity accompanied by its ashes, suddenly a peace intoxicated me and it was a true honor to say goodbye to him on this new journey that he undertook.”He added next to a photograph of his childhood.

“Fly and fly high my dear master, that’s how we liked to say to ourselves. I love you dad”, concluded the 43-year-old actor.

Just before facing the death of her father, she also had the opportunity to speak about the alleged new romance of her former partner and mother of her daughter, Aislinn Derbez.

Questioned by Tell me what you know, Mauricio Ochmann assured that Eugenio Derbez’s daughter is free to live her life whenever she wants.

“Ais doesn’t need my approval to begin with. Ais has every right to rebuild her life the moment she wants to do it and it will be the moment she decides “he said in an interview with the Telemundo program.

Ochmann also explained that after his separation from the famous Mexican clan his participation in the Amazon Prime Video reality show was not necessary, Traveling with the Derbez.

“No, well no. Nothing to see, have a good time and everything, “he accepted with a laugh and denied that he had left the family as his ex-boyfriend, Eugenio Derbez, said a few months ago.

