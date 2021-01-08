Latest news

Maximum number of daily reported cases, three cases of a new type of virus confirmed

By Brian Adam
Another eight with the coronavirus died, 444 new cases confirmed
Another Eight With The Coronavirus Died, 444 New Cases Confirmed

Two dozen more people were killed today as a result of the virus, north and south

Maximum number of daily reported cases, three cases of a new type of virus confirmed

The Department of Health has announced 8,248 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number of cases reported on any day since the start of the pandemic.

Another 20 people with the coronavirus have died, more than any other day since May.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has risen to 1,180. There are 109 of them in an intensive care unit.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has gone over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people in the state. The national rate is now 1,088.

Dr Tony Holohan said in the evening that three cases of a new strain of the Covid-19 had been confirmed in Ireland today. In South Africa that new type was recently discovered for the first time. All three cases in Ireland involved travel from South Africa, Dr Holohan said.

This type carries a greater load of the virus and may therefore be more contagious.

NPHET called on everyone, including healthcare workers, who come here from South Africa to self-secrete for two weeks.

Dr Cillian de Gascun from NPHET said there is still no evidence that this new Covid-19 is more infectious than the others and that there is not enough information to say whether or not the vaccine will be effective against it.

Today ‘s 1,374 cases involved Cork, 310 in Donegal and 262 in Kerry.

There were 220 new cases in Galway, 208 cases in Meath, 130 in Mayo and 119 in Waterford.

3,013 of the 8,248 new cases today involved Dublin.

The two week rate of the disease in Donegal has gone up to 1290.9, the rate was 1123.9 in Cork, 983.1 in Mayo and 968.5 in Meath.

The rate was 958 in Waterford, 924.8 in Kerry and 639.8 in Galway.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed 1,500 new cases of the disease earlier in the afternoon. Another 20 people who had contracted the coronary virus were pronounced dead.

There are 641 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 45 of them in intensive care.

3,761 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,327 people south of the border and 1,434 people north of it.

To date, 222,030 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 135,884 cases in the south and 86,146 in the north.

