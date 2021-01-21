HealthCorona VirusLatest news

Maybe the rich will learn from this crisis

By Brian Adam
0
0

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Maybe the rich will listen to each other this time. Employment problems top the list of dangers expected for the next two years, according to a survey of more than 650 members of the World Economic Forum. Covid has accelerated digitization and telecommuting trends, but that could also exacerbate existing inequalities and create new ones.

Identifying the problem is only the first step. If business and political leaders had heeded the risk lists above, they might have been better prepared for the pandemic: Reports pointed to frequent disease outbreaks and the overload of health systems.

Joe Biden wants to raise the minimum wage, but many politicians are lingering on implementing a wealth tax, for example, in a grim reminder that too few lessons are being learned from this crisis to avoid the next.

>

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Additional bilingual signage to be added to Belfast buses

Brian Adam - 0
The campaign group An Dream Dearg welcomed the news but also said that more needed to be done to promote the Irish language in...
Read more
Latest news

Sony Xperia 10 III: Its leaked design makes us wonder where the changes are

Abraham - 0
Sony seems to be preparing the successor to the mid-range Sony Xperia 10 II, and now some images of the new phone have just...
Read more
Latest news

IAG lawyers deserve a drink

Brian Adam - 0
IAG is taking the buy now pay later philosophy popular with online shoppers to new heights. Not only has he managed to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©