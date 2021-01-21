Maybe the rich will learn from this crisis

- Advertisement -

Maybe the rich will listen to each other this time. Employment problems top the list of dangers expected for the next two years, according to a survey of more than 650 members of the World Economic Forum. Covid has accelerated digitization and telecommuting trends, but that could also exacerbate existing inequalities and create new ones.

Identifying the problem is only the first step. If business and political leaders had heeded the risk lists above, they might have been better prepared for the pandemic: Reports pointed to frequent disease outbreaks and the overload of health systems.

Joe Biden wants to raise the minimum wage, but many politicians are lingering on implementing a wealth tax, for example, in a grim reminder that too few lessons are being learned from this crisis to avoid the next.

