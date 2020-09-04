The Government has nominated two people to succeed Phil Hogan as European Commissioner.

These are the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Margaret McGuinness, and the former vice-president of the European Investment Bank, Andrew McDowell.

Phil Hogan resigned as Trade Commissioner last week for breaching Covid-19 restrictions during a recent visit to Ireland from Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had asked the Government to nominate a man and a woman to appoint one of them to replace Phil Hogan.

The pair of candidates are associated with Fine Gael, as was Phil Hogan himself.

Mairéad McGuinness is a Fine Gael Member of the European Parliament and Andrew McDowell was an economic adviser to former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

The nominations are to be confirmed at an afternoon Government meeting.

In a statement, Ursula von der Leyen said she will interview the two contestants next week.