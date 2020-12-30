“Me vale”: Linet Puente responded to those who criticize her for her way of dressing and her figure after becoming a mother

- Advertisement -

Linet Puente has distinguished himself in addition to his way of giving the news of shows in the television spaces where he participates, for his sense of fashion With whom you are not afraid to experiment with various styles and garments that range from the flashy to the extravagant. And is that the driver of Acts and Windowing has given what to speak for his particular taste when choosing his clothing.

In this regard, various users of social networks have sent comments not always so flattering or precisely cordial, because in addition to highlighting that he dresses in a style that does not suit him, some have considered that Linet for some time to date does not look with the same figure that she boasted before becoming a mother, in her on-air participation.

Therefore, the driver faced criticism through a clip shared by the production of the program led by Pati Chapoy, where the presenter expressed that she can never please the whole public, however she is happy with her physical appearance and the way she experiments with fashionTherefore, she was very sincere in her response when they told her that she has always been controversial in her way of dressing.

“What I wear has always been controversial, be it long, be it short, be it sticky, be it watery, be it colored, be conservative, be it winnowed,” the reality is that I’m worth mothers”, She said in the video, leaving many users surprised and others showing their pride that the communicator ignores her detractors.

“Your style is great because you look at it with joy”, “Everything looks incredible, do not pay attention to the evildoers”, “Your fashion is inspiration for those we see Ventaneando”, are some of the messages that appeared on the box of comments on the video titled Know me more: Linet Puente.

The presenter highlighted that does not take into account their haters, because she knows that they only attack her to annoy her and make her fool, although he admitted that there are times when he has achieved a combination that is too outlandish for his work and acknowledged that he likes to be the generator of certain controversy around the outifits that he presents every day in the forums of Aztec TV: “It’s good for me because honestly I feel comfortable, I feel good, I feel sexy”.

“There are times when I come wanting to dress flatter, more normal, and you know what? I also believe that it’s interesting that people are noticing what you’re going to wear. There are many other people who also write to me to say: ‘hey, I turn on the TV just to see what you’re going to wear’, then there is everything, there are people who love it, there are people who don’t, we are not gold coin and the truth is that I do not care”, He stressed, but also admitted that he welcomes constructive criticism.

“Obviously there are times that if it is already a very recurring comment about some type of wardrobe I say ‘well, maybe there is something that I am not doing well and I try to modify it in some way, but honestly, you have to give something to talk about”.

About her weight, the driver said that those comments did hurt her at one point: “It did bother me at some point when I just came back from postpartum, that obviously a woman like me and like many others… they know that It is not easy to come back from motherhood and then we face the TV, add yourself that the TV increases you about 6 kilosThen I am very small and curvy, so I gain two kilos and now, well, I look as if I had gained 10 ”, he concluded.

