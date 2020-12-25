Measure your tastes on Spotify with a funny Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those who use constantly SpotifyDue to their excellent database, you may think that your tastes are excellent and that anyone who knows them would say exactly this: good choice! Well, there is a project that is based on Artificial Intelligence that checks if your tastes are good or bad.

The project, called How Bad is Your Spotify, review the music you listen to regularly to create different patterns to give you results that are … funny as well as almost all negative. What is sought with this work is have a good time, so that is how you have to consider it when using it at this web address, which is where the development is hosted.

A very simple use

The truth is that the creation is the most striking. You have to give Excuse me to access the data you have on Spotify, but the security is complete and the account is not put at risk, so do not hesitate to use this work. Once you do this, it begins with the review of the ones you use from the streaming music platform and the comments are happening humorous among the groups that usually listen to the songs. Striking are the jokes that indicate that the AI ​​of this website is not believed some things that you enjoy daily.

It is curious to see how the data you have in the service is managed quite well, since Artificial Intelligence always messes with you looking for what you listen to the most and, in addition, with comments that although they may “hurt” they are still quite successful. Even, measure perfectly the musical periods that suit your tastes and this rubs you off in a very funny way (especially with choices such as which of the most enjoyed groups or singers are the ones you would marry or the ones you would kill. ).

A website that is worth reviewing and using to have a good time (so share it with contacts you have is something that will surely do) and that it is not surprising that it is one of the things that are succeeding at the moment in Social Networks. Do you think you are one of the best tastes you have on Spotify? If so, do not stop challenging How Bad is Your Spotify … surely one way or another you get scalded.