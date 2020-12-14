Medal of Honor Above and Beyond Review: at war with Oculus Rift S

- Advertisement -

Experiencing digital warfare in VR is very different from doing it simply by holding the pad in your hands: if used properly, the sense of immersion can become total, and bring to the surface sensations of involvement that in a “traditional” form it is impossible to experience. . Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond tries to catapult us into the heart of the Second World War, choosing to revive a brand that has been missing for too long on our screens, and at the same time trying to make us feel really on the battlefield, like never before. Well, its mission can only be said to be fulfilled in part: the blockbuster in virtual reality created by Respawn Entertainment and sponsored by EA is in fact a title that slavishly follows the styles of VR without, however, ever being able to maximize its potential, nor to enhance it up to background the distinctive features. After wearing our Oculus Rift S as if it were a helmet (if you want, here you can find our Oculus Rift S review), we threw ourselves headlong into the fray, with the aim of eliminating the Nazis and discovering all the merits and production defects.

At war with Oculus

The amount of content and the intentions of the work are certainly worthy of an honor, but overall the new Medal of Honor is a shooter that mixes highly spectacular sequences with some playful and technical ingenuity unable to lead it to the highest peaks of its kind.

Before continuing, we would like to specify that Above and Beyond it is not usable in the stand alone version with Oculus Quest 2: the title is designed to run only on PC (and – as we will see – only on the most performing systems). Therefore, if you are armed with the Facebook “all-in-one” viewer you will have to use an Oculus Link, or use the Virtual Desktop program (to learn more, we suggest you read our special on Oculus Rift, Quest and Quest 2) .

The lightness of digital warfare and the pain of the real one

At the command of this adventure is none other than the game director Peter Hirschmann, the same author to whom we owe the very first chapter of 1999. And indeed Above and Beyond represents a new beginning for the saga, which begins in the lands of virtual reality with an episode in which narration plays a very important role, even if not always adequately focused.

Medal of Honor in VR is a very long-lived experience, which for about nine hours of singleplayer will allow us to experience a great variety of war situations, from pre-mission briefings to infiltrations, through train assaults and vast pitched battles, all framed by a script that chooses not to take too seriously. Mixing more intense moments with others that are more light-hearted and light, the story of Above and Beyond has the merit of entertaining properly, but in the long run it ends up appearing too fragmented. Without being able to fully involve, if not from the point of view of the dynamism of the staging, the plot alternates both dialogues that at times take on the appearance of mere fillers, and action phases that try to give impetus to a few less chapters. brilliant on the side of the story. The missions that make up the single-player mode, especially in the first chapters, are rather short, yet effective enough not to tire the fringe of users, perhaps less accustomed to the wonders of VR; as the story goes on, the assignments become more extensive, without ever becoming overly verbose.

Net of this good balance, the problem with Above and Beyond lies in the fact that sometimes one perceives one poor cohesion between interactive and dialogic events, interspersed with some dead time mostly useful to lengthen the number of hours necessary to complete the campaign.

To dilute the lack of involvement in terms of empathy we think the presence of some well-characterized supporting actors, whose somewhat stereotyped temperament proves to be able to provide an ounce of panache to the script. While the singleplayer deliberately adopts less dramatic tones, the Gallery section in the main menu shows us another aspect of the War. It is a rich and intense collection of mini-documentaries, testimonies of real veterans and small digital tours that we are sure will be able to hit you deeply. There Above and Beyond Gallery, with his gaze so involved, respectful and empathetic towards the protagonists of the Second World War, he embodies one of the most brilliant, intelligent and pedagogical contents ever to appear in a war game: because after making us play war, he helps us to understand, from the eyes and voice of those who really lived it, what it means to survive.

Take up arms in virtual reality

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is a shooter that, in the realms of virtual reality, can be said to be quite canonical in terms of playful involvement: the gameplay is decidedly basic and essential, and mostly it will ask us – with some small variations – to prick the bodies of the Nazis with our weapons layout, within maps of limited size, which only rarely open up to slightly more diversified approaches.

It must be said, in any case, that artificial intelligence, while fulfilling its duty, is not distinguished by the implementation of particularly elaborate patterns, and does not stimulate us to seek alternative solutions to frontal assaults. Shooting, in Medal of Honor, returns a feeling worthy of a good shooter in VR: each weapon has its own recoil, and the act of reloading varies according to the instrument held, to be specially mimicked with the hands through the use of the controllers Oculus Touch.

Each gun or shotgun has a precise housing on our body, and we will have to act quickly to recover the most functional gun with which to defeat the enemy hordes. From time to time, given the dynamism of the action, the tracking system shows some inaccuracy, and it will sometimes take two or three attempts before being able to grasp the desired weapon.

To aim with a heavy instrument, moreover, we will have to use both hands, observing the right direction in which to direct the shot from the viewfinder: as in the best VR shooters, the sense of involvement is decidedly impressive, and the immersion offered by the sector sound and feedback from the shots helps to heighten the feeling of physical participation in the battle. It must be admitted, however, that not everything works as it should: there is no shortage hitbox a little too fancy, a fairly marked trend towards linearity and interactivity not exactly cutting edge, very far from that of masterpieces such as Half-Life Alyx (here you can read our review of Half-Life: Alyx). With a technology that makes immersion its winning brand, a greater possibility of interaction with the environment would undoubtedly have been very welcome, and would have allowed Above and Beyond to take one more step towards reaching higher peaks.

Multiplayer battles

The same quality of the shooting phases is also reflected in the multiplayer sector: without a real progression system, the multiplayer takes us inside a dozen maps in which to try our hand both in traditional modes, such as Deathmatch is Domain, both in some more intriguing variations. We refer, for example, to Mad Bomber, in which each participant will have a device to be placed in a strategic place in the setting: if the detonation overwhelms the opponents, the points earned will be greater.

But there is also the downside, since whoever defuses the bomb will also get a score boost. The other additional mode is Blast Radius, a variation of the Deathmatch in which at regular intervals a yellow circle will appear on the map for a short period of time: killing enemies within the designated area obviously implies the multiplication of points. When all the players move en masse towards a precise position, the chaos that ensues and the liveliness of the war melee can generate really fun situations.

There are no real classes in multiplayer Above and Beyond, only different skins for the participants (to be unlocked in the single player) and different sets of modifiable weapons at each respawn. As can be seen from the description, in short, the aim of the team was to offer a fleeting experience, in which to dive without too much preparation for a few quick games: in this respect, the mechanism is well implemented and very smooth, but is sometimes lacking of a pinch of depth and flaw for some slight, yet perceptible, imbalance in the effectiveness of some weapon presets.

Good, but not excellent, even the map design: the limited extension of the arenas is cleverly designed to offer quick and cohesive matches, with no downtime, but some environments have been structured, in our opinion, in a much more inspired way than others. In its simplicity and slenderness, in gloss, the Multiplayer of Medal of Honor has still been able to prove to be one of the best components of the entire experience of Raspawn Entertainment.

Power and visual uncertainty

Visually, Above and Beyond thrives on dizzying climbs and sudden falls. As for some settings, the glance can be overwhelming, full of details, volumetric effects (excellent flames) and spectacular situations well enhanced by the in-game direction. Unfortunately the characters that will accompany us along the adventure have not been modeled in an impeccable way, aggravated by facial expressions that are now too static, now a little caricatured.

A sharp decline in quality is also felt, and above all, for the soldiers who will block our way, characterized by a polygonal size and fairly coarse animations. On the other hand, the performance of the guns and their components is excellent: Respawn must have studied the weapons of the time thoroughly, and the result shows all the care we would have expected to see.

As visually satisfying as the game is, Above and Beyond’s biggest problem lies in its optimization and necessary hardware requirements to make it spin. The minimum specifications require an Intel i7 9700K CPU (or equivalent AMD), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, an NVIDIA RTX 2080 and 340GB of free space for installation, of which about 170 will be occupied.

Given the visual rendering, not comparable to that of the most explosive blockbusters in VR (to understand what we are referring to, read our review of Asgard’s Wrath), we really consider such exorbitant requests out of place, which reasonably end up removing users from a rather solid, long-lived and satisfying production.