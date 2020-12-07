Tech News

MediaCoder, change the format of your audios and videos easily

Those who are involved in the work or handling of multimedia files are very familiar with the subject of formats. The format of a file can define whether it is suitable for its intended use or not. In that sense, if you have a video that you want to upload to YouTube, its format should be different from if you want to use it to play on a mobile. Therefore, we want to present you a tool to change the format of your audio and video files very easily.

It is MediaCoder, a simple application with support for dozens of formats that will allow you to make all kinds of conversions.

Take audio and video to the format you want

MediaCoder interface

MediaCoder interface

It should be noted that changing the file format is a matter that we can resolve in different ways. That is, we can use online and desktop tools, which can also be installable or portable. In the case of MediaCoder, it is a desktop app that will need to be installed, so it is highly recommended for those who frequently change formats.

Likewise, it is worth noting the free nature of an application as complete and powerful as this one, so it is worth taking advantage of and downloading it.

When the MediaCoder interface is displayed, we see that it is a small window, whose work area is divided into 4. First we have a couple of toolbars, just below the area that will contain the files and next to it a window of properties. Right below this, we will have the settings area and the preview.

As for audio, MediaCoder has support for MP3, Vorbis, LC-AAC, HE-AAC, Opus, AC-3, MPEG Audio, WMA, and more. In the video area, it supports AVC, H.264, H.265, MP4, FLV, MOV, DVD, and many more.

The process of changing the audio and video format is as simple as dragging the material to the interface, defining the parameters we want and that’s it. If you work with multimedia files frequently, MediaCore will surely become a permanent tool for your work.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

