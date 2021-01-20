MediaTek Dimensity 1200: the new flagship 6 nanometer processor arrives with support for displays up to 168Hz

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MediaTek unveils its flagship processor: the new Dimensity 1200. We are facing a chipset manufactured in 6 nanometers by TSMC. A jump from 7 nanometers, which they had with their previous Dimensity 1000 launched at the end of 2019, which promises a 25% improvement in efficiency and performance.

The new processor arrives to face Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and Samsung’s Exynos 2100, both 5 nanometers. This is what the latest from MediaTek has to offer.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Datasheet

MediaTek 1200 Processor ARM Cortex-A78 3 GHz



3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78



4 x Cortex-A55 at 2 GHz GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Manufacturing 6 nanometer TSMC Display support Up to 168 Hz 1080p Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR4x



4.266 Mbps



UFS 3.1 Connectivity 5G Multi-Mode, SA, NSA, 4 x 4 MIMO



Up to 4.7 Gbps / 2.5 Gbps



WiFi 6



FM Radio



Bluetooth 5.2 Multimedia Up to 200 MP



32 + 16 MP



4K video

Up to 3 GHz, 5G and support for 168 Hz displays

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 includes a 5G modem with UltraSave technology to save power. The M70 modem offers 5G dual SIM support, support Sub.6 band and 2CC carrier aggregation.

We are facing a 6 nanometer chipset, with a Eight core CPU revolves around the Cortex-A78 core up to 3 GHz. It is accompanied by three Cortex-A78 2.6 GHz cores and four Cortex-A55 cores for tasks that require less power. For the GPU, a Mali-G77 nine-core and is accompanied by the new version of its AI processor, the hexa-core MediaTek APU 3.0, which promises a 12.5% ​​improvement in reducing latency and efficiency.

The Dimensity 1200 will support image capture up to 200 MP, with a five-core HDR-ISP for processing. The chipset also supports dual 32 and 16 megapixel configurations and features 4K HDR video capture. The company includes various functions such as ‘AI-panorama Night Shot’, ‘Multiperson Bokeh’ and noise reduction, but does not offer support for 8K video recording.

Where the MediaTek 1200 especially excels is in its support for ultra-fast displays. While its competitors stay at 144 Hz, the Dimensity 1200 hits the FullHD panels up to 168 Hz, which opens the door to see gaming mobiles with that refresh rate. In the case of 2K panels, the refresh rate will be limited to 90 Hz. The chipset also has support for HDR10 +, AV1 codec and supports ‘ray tracing’ in mobile games.

At the connectivity level, the new MediaTek chipset comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6 ax and stereo audio with LC3 encoding.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 is expected to be available at the end of the first quarter, between the months of March and April. Alongside the new flagship processor, MediaTek has also unveiled the Dimensity 1100 5G chipset, with support for 144 Hz displays, up to 2.8 GHz and support for cameras up to 108 megapixels.