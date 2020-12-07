Tech News

Medicat USB, the Swiss Army Knife to repair your computer

By Brian Adam
Considering the computer as one of the main work tools we have today, we are never prepared for when it begins to fail. This represents a huge delay in our work while we try to repair it or look for someone to help us. Therefore, we want to present you a great tool that packs everything you need to repair your computer.

Its name is Medicat USB and it is a set of applications aimed at recovering and repairing data and Windows installations.

Everything you need to repair your computer

Medicat USB interface

The problems that can affect a Windows computer are multiple, however, there are some recurring problems such as the loss of Windows installation or partitions. Likewise, we can be victims of malicious codes that prevent us from logging in and many other failures that can hinder the day. In that sense, even if you don’t have much knowledge in the area, we can see Medicat USB as a first aid box.

This 26.3GB tool has dozens of alternatives to solve all kinds of problems with the computer. In this way, if you want to recover data, bring back a partition or unlock a Windows under password, you can do it just by connecting the USB memory.

Among the activities that we can carry out with Medicat USB we have:

  • Antivirus scan.
  • Backups.
  • Unlocking Windows under password.
  • Windows boot repair.
  • Partition recovery.
  • File recovery.
  • Diagnosis of the hard disk and RAM memory.
  • Booting Linux and Windows systems.

To access all these possibilities, you will have to download the Medicat USB file and then add it to your memory or external drive using a tool like Rufus. Then, when you need to use it, it will only be a matter of booting the computer from the pendrive or disk and that’s it.

Medicat is a tool that any computer user or technician should have their arsenal. In addition to being free, it is worth having because it can get us out of trouble at any time.

