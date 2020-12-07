Mediobanca could be the white knight of Unicredit

Enrico Cuccia founded Mediobanca after World War II as a bulwark of Italian capitalism against the confiscating hands of an increasingly meddling government. Rome once again seems to be in an interventionist mood. The council’s expulsion of the French head of Unicredit has scared off investors in the country’s second largest bank. If only Cuccia, who died in 2000, could be reincarnated …

Jean Pierre Mustier did not make many friends in Italy during the more than four years that he ran the entity. Shareholders are poorer. Your workers are not particularly happy. His nemesis from Milan, Intesa Sanpaolo boss Carlo Messina, has made him bite the dust. But perhaps the most dangerous thing is that it has upset the powers of Rome, from the Bank of Italy and the Treasury to the Chigi Palace, the residence of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

But Mustier’s tenure died in a battle that should unsettle investors in Italian assets. Pressure on Unicredit to help solve one of the government’s lingering financial problems, an imminent second bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, was the supposed straw that broke the camel’s back. There were a handful of reasons the council might have called for Mustier’s departure. For shareholders, the disagreement over a forced Monte Paschi bailout is the worst of all.

Now that Mustier is gone, investors have concluded that Unicredit will inevitably follow Rome’s orders and decimate its share price. Unless, that is, a white knight offers an alternative. Perhaps one that has the gifts Unicredit needs, devoid of what banking consultants call the factory for developing income-generating asset management products as well as strong digital, investment banking and advisory businesses.

Enter the ghost of Cuccia. Mediobanca is today possibly the most successful large financial institution in Italy. It generates returns that most years exceed its weighted average cost of capital. Since Mustier took over Unicredit in 2016, Mediobanca’s total shareholder return is 72%, comfortably surpassing 38% for Intesa and -11% for Unicredit.

Mediobanca also has some of what could be good for Unicredit. Its consumer loan arm Compass, which contributes nearly half of the group’s operating profit, generated a return of close to 30% on allocated capital in the last quarter. Its wealth management arm is smaller, but grew 11% in the quarter from a year ago, returned 20% and is well suited for a period of ultra-low rates. His digital bank for the rich, called CheBanca !, was founded during the last financial crisis and has some 800 private advisers and deposits that offer a cheap source of financing.

Unicredit’s equity business would also dovetail well with Mediobanca’s investment banking business, whose net income jumped to 85 million in the last quarter, 48% more than the previous year. Lastly, Mediobanca has a potential candidate to replace Mustier: CEO Alberto Nagel, a 55-year-old Cuccia acolyte who has spent his entire career at the bank.

Unicredit also has some charms for Mediobanca. Nagel has sought to expand the business beyond Italy, buying an advisory boutique in Paris in 2019. Unicredit’s position as a corporate bank in Germany, Austria, and Central and Eastern Europe potentially offers more hunting ground for financiers from Middle bank.

There is only one problem not too piccolo: Mediobanca’s market capitalization, 6.6 billion. Even after the crash following Mustier’s departure, Unicredit is worth almost three times as much. A reverse merger, in which the younger of the two offers to buy their older cousin for shares, would be super bold. It’s the kind of thing Cuccia used to routinely toss around, like the 1995 Montedison-Gemina merger proposal, which ultimately failed to come out under pressure from Anglo investors and furious local magistrates.

To make an acquisition, Nagel would have to convince Unicredit investors that they would be better off accepting shares in the merged group than be left to their own devices with the board and its new chairman, Pier Carlo Padoan, who happens to be the minister of Finances in 2017, when Rome decided to plug the holes in Monte Paschi by injecting more than 5,000 million into the oldest bank in Europe.

Mediobanca’s own shareholders could be a bigger obstacle. Leonardo Del Vecchio, the eyewear mogul who owns a tenth of the bank and has permission from regulators to double his stake, is not a big fan of Nagel.

Mediobanca would likely need shareholder approval to issue a flood of new shares to Unicredit shareholders. With your shares trading at around 72% of their tangible book value – roughly twice Unicredit’s valuation – you could even propose a premium. But investors would need to see a plan to sweeten the combined group’s returns. Nagel certainly couldn’t come up with a deal just to snag Unicredit’s top job, which could be his anyway if he wanted to.

For Unicredit, however, Mediobanca could be something of a white knight, freeing the council from a Rome-mediated penalty wedding to Monte Paschi and its concomitant black hole of legal liabilities and bad loans.

This is all a bit of M&A fantasy, of course. Just the kind of things Cuccia in his heyday would have considered to keep the she-wolf of Rome in her cage.

