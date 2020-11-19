MeeroDrop, a safe space to share files on the internet

With so many options available on the web, you probably already have your leading file sharing service. However, many tools often appear to fulfill the same task, although applying different mechanisms. This makes it attractive to try out the new options in order to simplify the process that we normally carry out. Therefore, we want to present you one that offers file sharing through secure spaces.

Its name is MeeroDrop and it offers to create a space where we can deposit our files for others to download.

Share files in a safe and unlimited space

One of the main obstacles we find in file sharing services is the limits set. Generally, these types of tools limit the number of files or their weight in order not to saturate their servers. But this is not the case with MeeroDrop, where one of its main characteristics is that we can share any number of files, regardless of their weight.

Additionally we have the mechanism of safe spaces, which is nothing more than the creation of the area where we leave the files to share. Here we can add what we want and it will only be enough to share the link for the other person to download it.

While the process boils down to what we mentioned above, MeeroDrop offers options such as setting the expiration time. This makes our information much more secure by deleting the shared file after a certain time. Additionally, recipients will be able to leave comments on files, which is especially useful for displaying design results to a client, for example.

Best of all, MeeroDrop is completely free and you can use it just by entering your email account. So, if you are looking for a safe, fast and unlimited way to share files on the internet, do not hesitate to take a look.

To prove it, follow this link.

