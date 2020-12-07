Meet Enhancement Suite, boost your Google Meet experience from Windows and Mac

Videoconferencing became very relevant since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and now they are part of our daily tools. In that sense, these types of services are seeking to integrate much more into operating systems to provide better experiences. We recently discussed how to make video calls natively in Windows 10. However, today we will introduce you to a desktop client for Google Meet.

Its name is Meet Enhancement Suite and it will allow you to communicate through this service from your operating system, instead of the browser.

An application that will improve your experience on Google Meet

Zoom is an example of a video call service with a desktop client and is generally very comfortable. The fact of having an app on the computer provides a much faster access to the establishment of calls, than having to use the browser. Therefore, Meet Enhacement Suite is an excellent alternative for users who use Google video calls on a daily basis.

It should be noted that this client is not related to Google, but rather an application developed by third parties. The software is also available for free in its versions for Windows and Mac.

The process of using the application is nothing different than when we create video calls from the browser interface. In that sense, you can log in and create a video conference just as you normally do.

However, the application offers possibilities that greatly streamline the way we join or create video calls. Thus, we can enable automatically join calls without going through the camera and microphone test. Likewise, you can mute the microphone automatically when entering the call, as a security method. You can do the same with the camera, so that you can enter the room at once and then enable the video and the microphone from there.

Other features that we will find will be the automatic admission of guests and the call timer. A client for Google Meet is a very good option if we are recurring users of this service. You can streamline your use of videoconferences and configure preferences for access and entry of participants.