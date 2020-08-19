Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Meet the 138 new WhatsApp emojis on Android

By Brian Adam
The new WhatsApp emojis mostly represent women with different skin tones, styles and in different professional activities.

Chatting on WhatsApp using emojis makes all conversations much more fun. Since each small image of instant messaging has become an element that helps to give a different emotion to each message, expressing more than could be said only with words. We know that WhatsApp works continuously to have a wide collection of emoticons, and this time it surprises us again; The 138 new emojis for the Android app has been revealed. Find out what they are.

Remember that you can enjoy WhatsApp and all its emojis, thanks to your Friend Without Limit that gives you your favourite social networks in an unlimited way and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones .

New WhatsApp emojis!

WhatsApp has released 138 new emojis, which are already available to users of iOS devices. In the case of Android, these designs have only been found yet in beta version 2.20.197.6.

These illustrations show the diversity of genders in different professions, trades, activities and tasks. Includes figures of painters, policemen, judges, doctors, astronauts, scientists, farmers, teachers and even rockers. The images represent women of different skin and hair colours.

The 138 emojis for Android have been revealed by WaBetaInfo and they show us what they look like:

138 new WhatsApp emojis on Android
138 new WhatsApp emojis on Android

 

We can notice slight differences with respect to those already available in the app for iPhone and iPad. In addition to the emojis of professions, you can also see others such as those that represent men with a visual or motor disability.

You can also read: The best camera apps for your Android phone

These are added to the great WhatsApp collection that already includes various emotions, people, animals, food, objects, places, symbols and flags.

The release date is still unknown in the official Android app, but stay tuned to HolaTelcel where we will tell you all the news that may arise on the subject.

Do you like new emojis? Do you think that some are missing to add?

