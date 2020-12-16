Meet the 3 apps with the best design according to Google

- Advertisement -

We always talk about the crucial role that graphical interfaces play in the operation of applications. This allows a more comfortable experience in the use of the applications and also makes them more attractive. The importance of this section is such that Google has held the Material Design Awards since 2015, where they choose the apps with the best design of the year.

In this sense, those corresponding to 2020 have already been selected by Google and below we present which ones they are.

The 3 best app designs of 2020

Moooi

https://www.tekcrispy.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Moooi-crop-02.mp4

This application obtained the first place of the apps with the best design, living up to its name, since “Mooi” means “beautiful” in the Dutch language. Moooi is an application belonging to the company of the same name, dedicated to the marketing of furniture and lighting. Through it, users can corroborate that a product actually belongs to the brand and expand the information about it.

The interface of this app is really attractive, its animations and transitions are smooth and striking. In addition, the distribution of the options is perfect, providing an excellent user experience.

If you want to see it, follow this link.

Epsy

https://www.tekcrispy.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/EPSY-crop-02.mp4

Epsy is an application aimed at improving the quality of life of people with epilepsy. To do this, it has options that accompany users in all areas that may affect their condition.

This app has been awarded the prize for the best with the best Material Motion design because its animations are adapted for its target user. In this sense, the animated material on the interface has a longer playback time than usual, in order to generate a calming effect for whoever uses the application.

So, adapting the animations of its interface for a specific audience that deserves it, has been a great and useful decision.

To test it, follow this link.

Kayak

https://www.tekcrispy.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/KAYAK-crop_3.mp4

In third place for the best designed apps of the year is the Kayak travel app. The point that has earned it this position is its great dark theme, which strikes a balance between perfect usability and identification with the brand. In that sense, Kayak’s dark mode makes recurring users of the app feel at home and also provides a more comfortable way of using the app.

To test it, follow this link.

