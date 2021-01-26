Meet the best Telegram bots to read books

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Are you one of the people who has Telegram on your cell phone? Many downloaded it in replacement of WhatsApp and its 2021 security policies; Even a large part of those users have discovered in the bots a new form of help in case you need to search for something on the web.

The bots, which are mostly automatic, tend to fulfill a certain function in Telegram . For example, if you ask it to find a YouTube video, this program will do it without any problem.

Now it is fashionable to want to read on your cell phone. For this, a diversity of bots have also been created from where share files in PDF or Ebook totally free and without copyright. How to do it?

It should be noted that a variety of bots have been closed in order to avoid piracy. That is why we will mention some legal ones so that you can use them in Telegram .

THE BEST BOTS TO READ BOOKS ON TELEGRAM

In Telegram it’s pretty easy to get bots to be able to read books. For example, you just have to place the symbol of at and write “books” or “Books” to access those conversations.

One of the most recommended bots on Telegram is @LibraryLibreBot . In it you can access great content of the classic books of classics. For example, most of them are works on philosophy, science, stories, among others.

There is also the bot called @ Classic reading In this program you will also be able to view the books shared by several users and which are, for the most part, about studies or essays on a certain topic.

It should be noted that Telegram continues to face piracy radically. For example, in the last few days you have deleted the bot called @DownloadEbooksBot.