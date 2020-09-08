Latest newsTop Stories

Melting carpets made by an Azerbaijani artist

By Brian Adam
0
9
Azerbaijan's Muhammad Faiq has transformed carpet weaving into a new level of creation. Photo: Board Panda
Melting Carpets Made By An Azerbaijani Artist

Must Read

Tech News

“Mark Zuckerberg is thirsty for power,” says his mentor and first investor

Brian Adam - 0
Roger McNamee, the mentor and first investor of Mark Zuckerberg, harshly attacked his "pupil", stating that the young entrepreneur has lost control as he...
Read more
Mobile

I have. Mobile, new promotion for existing customers: 100 Gigabytes for 8.99 euros!

Brian Adam - 0
In the last few hours there have been many users who, through the official application of Ho. Mobile, received a proposal from the...
Read more
Tech News

Today is the International Day of Clean Air and Blue Skies: what it is and how to participate

Brian Adam - 0
On 7 September the important "International day of clean air and blue skies", A project born by UNEP with the aim of raising awareness...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the first security patch of September is coming

Brian Adam - 0
Announced in early August with the presentation at the Unpacked event, the Galaxy Note 20 series produced by Samsung will now receive the security...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Azerbaijan's Muhammad Faiq has transformed carpet weaving into a new level of creation. Photo: Board Panda

Azerbaijan: An Azerbaijani artist has stunned the world with his unique carpet designs. His best creation is a carpet that looks perfect from the top, but as we look down, its colors seem to have flowed and spread on the ground.

However, this is not an easy task as traditional carpet weaving requires a lot of care and a slight mistake can ruin the whole thing. Mohammad Faiq, an expert in this field, has become famous all over the world and is creating beautiful creative designs with attractive colors.

The history of carpet weaving in the Central Asian country of Azerbaijan is thousands of years old. Faiq Ahmed’s designs start with the traditional style but later it seems that the design has deteriorated, either becoming pixels or taking the form of colorful whirlpools. But Faiq works so beautifully that every carpet becomes a piece of cake.

Faiq Ahmed has designed a carpet in such a way that the carpet in the carpet looks like an endless design. In other designs the carpet looks curved and not at all because it is a kind of design. Critics have described his work as fresh and amazing because the viewer is amazed.

But very few of these carpets are for sale because Faiq Ahmed loves every one of his creations.

Related Articles

Top Stories

This artificial skin can also feel pain

Brian Adam - 0
Melbourne: Australian and Bangladeshi scientists have jointly developed an artificial skin that can feel pain. It is hoped that in the future it...
Read more
Top Stories

Facebook introduces new feature to stop the spread of misleading information in Pakistan

Brian Adam - 0
Islamabad: Facebook aims to prevent the spread of misinformation in Pakistan and to limit the number of posts based on potentially harmful and...
Read more
Top Stories

The acacia plant also “spies” on its host, experts say

Brian Adam - 0
Beijing: Chinese experts have discovered that the infamous parasite "Akas Bell" (Dodder plant) is so cunning that it not only uses its host's nutrients...
Read more
Top Stories

A secret video of a bomb thousands of times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Japan has been released

Brian Adam - 0
Moscow: Russia has released a secret video of the world's most powerful explosion, which was carried out experimentally in October 1961 during the Soviet...
Read more
Top Stories

The moon is rusting!

Brian Adam - 0
Pasadena, California: US scientists have discovered rust on the moon, which is relatively high at its poles, while slightly lower in other places. ...
Read more
Top Stories

In Indonesia, those who do not wear face masks are punished by lying in coffins

Brian Adam - 0
Jakarta: Violators of wearing face masks in public places to prevent the corona epidemic in the Indonesian capital are being given a unique punishment...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©