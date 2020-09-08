Melting carpets made by an Azerbaijani artist

Azerbaijan: An Azerbaijani artist has stunned the world with his unique carpet designs. His best creation is a carpet that looks perfect from the top, but as we look down, its colors seem to have flowed and spread on the ground.

However, this is not an easy task as traditional carpet weaving requires a lot of care and a slight mistake can ruin the whole thing. Mohammad Faiq, an expert in this field, has become famous all over the world and is creating beautiful creative designs with attractive colors.

The history of carpet weaving in the Central Asian country of Azerbaijan is thousands of years old. Faiq Ahmed’s designs start with the traditional style but later it seems that the design has deteriorated, either becoming pixels or taking the form of colorful whirlpools. But Faiq works so beautifully that every carpet becomes a piece of cake.

Faiq Ahmed has designed a carpet in such a way that the carpet in the carpet looks like an endless design. In other designs the carpet looks curved and not at all because it is a kind of design. Critics have described his work as fresh and amazing because the viewer is amazed.

But very few of these carpets are for sale because Faiq Ahmed loves every one of his creations.