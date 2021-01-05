Memo Aponte spoke of his expulsion from Ibero for alleged “gender aggression”: “Everyone says I no longer have school

- Advertisement -

The controversy does not leave the life of the voice actor and influencer, Memo Aponte, and now was expelled from the Universidad Iberoamericana for crediting your participation in a “gender assault”.

Sources close to the case confirmed that the famous was discharged of the academic institution, located in the west of the capital of the country.

The same Universidad Iberoamérica published a statement with information on the case, although the student’s identity was reserved for legal reasons.

“The Universidad Iberoamericana reports that determined the expulsion of a Bachelor student who was credited with a gender assault”Began his shared report on Monday morning.

According to the university institution, the situation of Memo Aponte was evaluated by several academic bodies and various factors were analyzed to determine his expulsion.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Protocol for the Prevention and Attention against Gender Violence, at the Universidad Iberoamericana After receiving a formal complaint from a student, the Gender Committee investigated, interviewed witnesses from the parties involved, and sent the opinion and recommendation to the Ignatian General Directorate for Training and Advocacy, which took up the recommendation”, He described in the statement published on his official social networks.

Ibero reaffirmed its commitment to “combat and eradicate gender violence in all its forms” and invited the members of its community to “act in this regard.”

The news soon acquired great relevance because it was Memo Aponte, who was once accused of sexually harassing his Instagram followers, from whom he asked for intimate photographs.

It was the same dubbing actor who reacted to his expulsion from the Ibero-American University and did so through his Instagram stories.

“A beautiful morning waking up next to this beautiful girl (his girlfriend Mónica Rosales) and now everyone says I don’t have school “Said the famous actor and influencer with a million followers in said social network laughing.

“No, I’m going to have to sell my funkos. No, only then can I live, this way I can finance my life. No, not funko, “he added sarcastically.

Aponte took the opportunity to see the positive side to the turn that his life took: “The good news is that now you will be able to see more strange content on my YouTube channel. Do you know how impressive that is? Free time to do strange things every day ”.

It was in January 2019 when dozens of young people denounced him through their social networks, because he asked his followers for intimate photographs. The influencer contacted those affected by Instagram and later transferred the conversation to his Telegram account (an application similar to WhatsApp).

In accordance with the testimonies, many of them from minors, the voice actor convinced them to talk even when the “secret mode” was open, which notifies those involved if someone has taken a screenshot from their cell phone.

It was through an Instragam @ nomiantesmasmemo20 account where the victims shared several screenshots of the alleged conversations with Aponte.

A series of audios were also published in which Memo supposedly refers in a derogatory way to his fans, and even the voices of women who were harassed by the actor.

After the controversial accusations, the famous one recognized that the audios are from him, but assured that they were taken out of context and had even been edited.

