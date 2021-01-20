- Advertisement -

Mercedes Benz has launched its new EQA crossover, an electric vehicle that will be part of a list of new electric vehicles that will be launched in the coming years. The compact SUV will have a range of less than 426 kilometers, a 66.5 kWh battery and a net list price of 39,950 euros ($ 48,442).

This new model called EQA, is based on the GLA class of SUV of the German automaker, is scheduled to go into production this year in Europe.

Mercedes EQA 2021: new electric crossover with 500 kilometers of autonomy

At launch, Mercedes will offer this range as the only initial option – the EQA 250. It will feature a single electric motor driving the front axle with 185bhp (138kW) and 277lb ft (375Nm) of torque that powers the car from 0-62mph. (0-100km / h) in 8.9 seconds and offers 265 miles or 426km (NEDC) range from a 66.5kWh battery with 100kW fast charge capability – enough to see the car from 10 to 80 percent charged in 30 minutes .

Mercedes Benz EQA

With we’ve discussed, this EQA will launch with a 66.5 kWh battery, which is slightly above average for electric vehicles on the market today. Tesla’s largest battery is 100 kWh, available in the Model S and Model X, which is one of the largest batteries currently available.

The EQA will be sold at a price of 47,540.50 euros. Mercedes says it plans to launch additional variants of the crossover, including a four-wheel drive version with an additional electric powertrain that increases power output to 200kW or more, while also offering a version with a range of nearly 500 kilometers (310 miles) based on the WLTP standard.

With all the technology that usually accompanies electric cars

Inside the car share the look of the GLA on which it is based and comes with the MBUX entertainment system with two seven-inch screens or a pair of 10.25 inch widescreen for a fully digital user experience. VIt will come standard with the automaker’s second-generation MBUX infotainment system that eschews physical buttons in favor of a fully digital (and voice-controlled) user experience in the car.

As a Mercedes EV car, it includes the navigation “Electric Intelligence” of the brand, allowing the EQA to display the most efficient route for the driver, as well as the ability to pre-condition the battery to the optimal charge temperature when a fast charge stop is approaching. As EQ owners, customers also will have access to some 450,000 charging points in 31 countries that make up the Mercedes Me cargo network.

Mercedes standard safety technology includes Active Lane Assist and Active Brake Assist and an additional Driving Assistance package brings with it a number of other active warning systems such as pedestrian detection.

