Merchants will have a new product sales section on Instagram

Instagram is launching a new section within the Purchases tab whereby sellers can increase the interest in potential customers before the launch of new products, seeking to encourage them to be the first to acquire them, and more than anything, because from the outset they will be able to put very limited units of them up for sale.

The new section is called Drops, alluding to a constantly growing business technique used in e-commerce platforms. In this sense, potential clients They will be able to know which will be the next products to reach the market, their characteristics and other information through detailed pages, the time remaining until the moment, the possibility of adding them to your favorites, activating reminders, and sharing them with your contacts through the messaging function.



Betting stronger on e-commerce

As discussed on TechCrunch, the Drops section is basically a reorganization of existing features.

Like other shopping features on Instagram, users will be able to make purchases of drops directly in the application through Checkout instead of visiting the respective merchants’ website.

Instagram for now will not temporarily charge fees for sales made in order to help merchants recover from the economic situation caused by Covid-19.

This section will also provide a future revenue stream for the platform that counteracts the loss of advertising revenue caused by the recent pro-privacy measures that Apple recently introduced to iOS devices, and by which Facebook encouraged users of those devices. to activate the tracking promising benefits in the experience.

In addition, with the arrival of Drops, the company increases competition in the segment of in-app purchases, trying to face rivals such as TikTok, which is also beginning to bet on sales functions.

Merchants who want to introduce their products to Drops must use the product launch function that companies have in Checkout. Plus, they’ll be able to add countdowns on pages and match live purchases to product launches.

For now, this section will remain within the United States for users who use the application on Android or iOS, since it will not be available in the web version either, despite the constant equalization in functions that it has been carrying out in recent years.

Image Credit: Instagram