Merger is the blueprint for battered EU banks

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Spanish banks are taking the lead in terrain that many of their rivals in the European Union have feared to tread. CaixaBank and state-owned Bankia announced Thursday afternoon that they were in talks on an agreement that would create the country’s largest national lender, with 664 billion euros of assets. This domestic merger offers the best way to protect profits against the effects of negative interest rates and bad debt induced by the pandemic.

Although details are scarce, the Spanish government expects its 62% stake in Bankia (the consequence of a public bailout in 2012) to be reduced to around 14% of the combined entity, according to sources close to it. That implies that the much larger CaixaBank offers little (if any) premium for what would in practice be an acquisition.

The move seems opportunistic given Spain’s harsh recession. Even after a rise of a quarter on Friday morning, Bankia shares are valued at just 0.3 times the bank’s tangible book value, well below CaixaBank’s 0.6 times.

Still, the agreement makes extraordinary sense. The Caixa-Bankia combination would have 30% of the Spanish market, according to Jefferies analysts, surpassing Banco Santander. Closing overlapping branches and eliminating other duplicate costs would increase profitability. Suppose that CaixaBank is able to reduce Bankia’s operating expenses in 2019 by 40%. Taxed and capitalized, these synergies would have a current value of around € 4 billion, according to our calculations, which assume € 1.8 billion of integration costs. That is roughly equivalent to Bankia’s current market value.

Until Friday morning, Bankia was worth 8,500 million euros less than its tangible book value at the end of June. An agreement reached at that price would create a capital gain that could help cover integration costs and, if the regulators allow it, increase CaixaBank’s Tier 1 common capital ratio 12.3%.

Given the involvement of the Spanish government, the CEO of Caixabank, Gonzalo Gortázar, will face a difficult task as he has to deal with the closures of branches and the loss of jobs.

But the lingering consequences of the pandemic make the pressure for business concentration hard to resist. Spain has tended to lead European countries in promoting national bank mergers. Other countries in the Union should take note.

