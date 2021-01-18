Merkel’s departure may give Germany the green leap it needs

- Advertisement -

Angela Merkel’s long reign will end this year. None of its potential successors in the CDU is likely to raise investment as much as Germany needs. But his departure could give Los Verdes more power.

Merkel’s party will elect a leader this weekend. The winner can then be a candidate for the generals in September. It would be a winning horse, since the polls give 36% support for the CDU, compared to 19% for Los Verdes.

None of the applicants wants to shake the economic boat. Armin Laschet, a Merkel loyalist, has made a vague commitment to cutting red tape and promoting high-tech industries. Foreign policy specialist Norbert Roettgen talks little on the subject. Friedrich Merz, a former corporate attorney, has tried to distance himself from his image as a staunch right-wing and fiscal hawk, but it’s hard to imagine him abandoning the party’s attachment to balanced budgets. The same is true of Markus Soeder, a member of the CDU’s Bavarian sister party and a potential rival to run for chancellor for the center-right.

Post-pandemic austerity would hurt the German economy, which already suffers from underinvestment. It was ranked 45th out of 63 countries in terms of technological infrastructure in the 2020 IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking. It would be good to spend more on training and green technologies, as the world moves away from the country’s traditional exports, such as gasoline cars . They are affordable payouts: 10-year bond yields are below zero, and public debt / GDP is much lower than in other rich countries.

Fortunately, The Greens, the most likely coalition partner, gets it. Its leaders have called for large public investments and raising the minimum wage, which would help boost domestic demand. A coalition with them is probably the CDU’s best option to remain in power. The Greens could stay key ministries, such as Finance. Merkel’s departure may pave the way for the pending economic shock, even if it is not carried out by her own party.

