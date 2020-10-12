‘Merry Christmas’ lights to hang on Grafton Street again

Last year was caused by a decision by the business group Dublin Town to remove the Irish language lights that used to appear every year

Christmas lights in Irish will appear on Grafton Street again this winter and it has been decided to hang ‘Merry Christmas for You’ lights on the street again.

Last year was caused by a decision by the Dublin Town business group to remove the Irish language lights that used to appear on the streets every year.

A new ‘Welcome to Grafton Quarter’ sign was erected but many people expressed dissatisfaction with the decision and the Chief Executive of Dublin City Council was among those who said he would prefer to see an Irish language sign.

The Dublin Town group have now confirmed that ‘Merry Christmas’ lights will be erected on Grafton Street again this year.

It was pointed out that the old Irish sign that used to hang on Grafton Street at Christmas was obsolete but would be replaced by the other Irish sign that used to be on Wicklow Street.

Dublin Town said they were unable to provide new lights this year, as they had intended, due to the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the affairs of their members.

Christmas lights will be erected on 26 streets in the city center but it is not intended to re-use the ‘Welcome to Grafton Quarter’ lights.

Dublin Town advised people to start Christmas shopping before December because the restrictions on social separation would not allow as many people to be in the shops at the same time.