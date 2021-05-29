Met Eireann Ireland weather confirm five-day heatwave followed by big ‘depression’ change

Met Eireann has confirmed a five-day heatwave followed by a big ominous ‘depression’ change.

Temperatures will hit as high as 22C and well above 20C from Saturday until Wednesday but only to be followed by a drastic change.

While the Celsius will stay high for the weekend and start of next week, come Thursday and beyond it will be “unsettled with showery conditions at times”.

They added: “Uncertainty increases from the midweek period when the progress of a depression northwards over the country looks set to bring rain.”







So make the most of it while you can and get the BBQ out.

Here’s the long-range forecast according to Met Eireann:

Today: “Temperatures today will range from 17 degrees on the coasts to 20 degrees inland with good sunshine for the day, a few light showers will develop in the afternoon, soon dying out. Winds will be just light variable, though local sea breezes will develop.”

Tomorrow: “Sunday will be dry, warm and sunny with a few afternoon showers. Highest temperatures will range 18 to 20 degrees, in light southerly or variable breezes.”

Monday: “It will be dry and mainly sunny with temperatures reaching 20 degrees inland, a little cooler on coasts. Winds will be light, occasionally moderate and sea breezes may develop in the afternoon. Monday night will be dry and clear with temperatures of between 7 and 9 degrees in light breezes.”

Tuesday: “It will be warmer with temperatures up to 22 degrees inland, once again, cooler at the coast. A few showers may develop in the west in the afternoon where it may turn cloudier later. Winds once again mainly light or moderate southeasterly. Tuesday night will be mainly dry and clear with temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees overnight.”

Wednesday: “At the moment it looks like Wednesday will start out dry with the warm and sunny conditions persisting through the morning, then cloud and rain will develop on the south coast and extend northwards through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be in Ulster and Connacht, reaching 21 degrees there, more typically between 15 and 17 degrees elsewhere.”