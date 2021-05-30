Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast as sun to shine down with 20C temperatures before big change

A beautiful and bright morning in Dublin on this Sunday morning and enjoy it, because it’s going to stick around.

Temperatures are going to reach 20C on a warm and dry day with plenty of sunshine to make the most of the end of the weekend.

And if you think it’s too good to last, don’t panic, because we’re going to have at least two more great days on Monday and Tuesday.

While things will become a bit unsettled from the middle of the week bringing big changes it will still be better weather than we’ve had to endure in the last few weeks.

Met Eireann says: “Warm and dry today with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, a little cooler along coasts due to sea breezes.

“Dry and clear tonight with light southerly breezes. Lowest temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.”

Monday

Another warm and dry day tomorrow with hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees, again a little cooler along coasts in any sea breezes.

Generally dry night across the country with clear spells. Continuing cloudy in the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle skirting western coasts. Staying relatively mild overnight with lows of 10 to 13 degrees in light breezes.

Tuesday

Warm again in many areas with temperatures up to 21 or 22 degrees inland, cooler at the coast. Cloudier in the west with showers through the afternoon and highs temperatures there of 14 to 16 degrees. Winds continuing mainly light to moderate southeasterly.

Nighttime will become cloudy with outbreaks of rain over western coastal counties. Drier further east with clear spells. Overnight lows of 10 to 13 degrees.

Rest of week

Uncertainty increases from the midweek period when the progress of a depression northwards over the country looks set to bring rain. Current indications suggest outbreaks of rain will push in over the southern half of the country in the morning, spreading to all areas through the afternoon with a clearance moving into the south by the evening. Highest temperatures of 19 to 20 degrees in Ulster and Connacht, 15 and 17 degrees elsewhere.

The outlook for Thursday and beyond is for unsettled conditions with showers at times.