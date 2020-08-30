Metal giant robot weighing 4,000 kg and consisting of 225 horsepower motors

Venkova: Named the Prosthesis MacSuite, the first model was made in 2014. Sitting in it, you can control a four meter long, 4000 kg metal giant robot. It has a steel frame with 225 horsepower motors, several hydraulic systems, suspension and springs.

It can travel at a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour and can lift or crush a car with its iron clamp. It can jump like a sumo wrestler. But with a little care, it can roll over because it lacks a gyroscope and a self-balancing system. That is why your physical balance will be the balance of this mountain-like machine.

Once seated, the movements of both hands move its front legs while your legs become the hind legs of the robot. That’s why you have to think and act, otherwise a machine weighing several tons can cause an accident. However, sensors can stop this robot by seeing a big obstacle ahead.

But its makers want to compete with them by creating a lot of robots for which a kick starter company has been created. Interested men can go to Vancouver for 15 1,500 and get a pilot’s certificate by training to operate a robot.