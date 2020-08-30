Latest newsTop Stories

Metal giant robot weighing 4,000 kg and consisting of 225 horsepower motors

By Brian Adam
0
7
The photo shows a 4,000kg robotic suit that is enough to crush a small car. Photo: New Atlas
Metal Giant Robot Weighing 4,000 Kg And Consisting Of 225

Must Read

Game Reviews

Motorola Edge Plus, Smartphone review designed for gamers

Brian Adam - 0
The terminal that was designed to meet the demands of gamers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POOlnnsRmsA After more than a month of intensive use and after evaluating practically all the...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite Kids, tailored for children

Brian Adam - 0
Last year, Samsung launched the «Kids» edition of the Galaxy Tab 3, specially created for the little ones in the house. Now, the...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Wello, the iPhone case that monitors the health of your body

Brian Adam - 0
More than just a case to protect your iPhone, Wello is a complete system that monitors various aspects of the bodysuch as blood pressure,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

MWC: Samsung Galaxy S5, waterproof and with better camera

Brian Adam - 0
Today we finally met the Samsung Galaxy S5, thanks to the special presentation inside the Mobile World Congress called "Unpacked 5”. The high-end...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The photo shows a 4,000kg robotic suit that is enough to crush a small car. Photo: New Atlas

Venkova: Named the Prosthesis MacSuite, the first model was made in 2014. Sitting in it, you can control a four meter long, 4000 kg metal giant robot. It has a steel frame with 225 horsepower motors, several hydraulic systems, suspension and springs.

It can travel at a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour and can lift or crush a car with its iron clamp. It can jump like a sumo wrestler. But with a little care, it can roll over because it lacks a gyroscope and a self-balancing system. That is why your physical balance will be the balance of this mountain-like machine.

Once seated, the movements of both hands move its front legs while your legs become the hind legs of the robot. That’s why you have to think and act, otherwise a machine weighing several tons can cause an accident. However, sensors can stop this robot by seeing a big obstacle ahead.

But its makers want to compete with them by creating a lot of robots for which a kick starter company has been created. Interested men can go to Vancouver for 15 1,500 and get a pilot’s certificate by training to operate a robot.

Related Articles

Top Stories

An American-educated Saudi woman became a cobbler

Brian Adam - 0
Riyadh: Sheikha al-Bazi, a Saudi woman with a higher education from the United States, has surprised everyone by starting the work of repairing purses...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Xiaomi increasingly successful: it could overtake Apple in the smartphone market

Brian Adam - 0
The recent performance of Xiaomi, which has shown itself to be a very competitive company in the smartphone market despite the collapse in sales...
Read more
How to?

Here’s the perfect combination of coffee and naps for working late

Brian Adam - 0
Coffee is one of the most popular drinks for waking up and going to work or studying with the right energy, but it doesn't...
Read more
Top Stories

The German university will pay 19 1,900 for ‘doing nothing’

Brian Adam - 0
Hamburg: A German university has announced a "useless fund" for an experiment under which three people will be paid 19 1,900 for doing nothing. The...
Read more
Robotics

An army of one million four-legged microscopic robots

Brian Adam - 0
Pennsylvania: If you want to explore the world of microscopes, there are heaps of microscopic robots that can be seen in the video below. Although...
Read more
Apps

How to invite a WhatsApp group with a link or QR code

Brian Adam - 0
If you have started a group on WhatsApp and you want to add more people even if they are not your contacts, you can...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©