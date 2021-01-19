Meter or meter per second: which unit of measurement is the most fundamental?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The definition of the meter has been redefined several times since 1790, always in a problematic way. In 1983 the cards on the table changed.

All measurements have an uncertainty. If we count the eleven minutes to cook pasta with a clock without a second hand, we will make an error of one minute. The actual cooking time of the pasta is 11 ± 1 minutes, between 10 and 12 minutes. With an atomic clock, based on the radioactive decay of ytterbium-70, you could capture the cooking time with an accuracy of 0.000000000000000001 seconds.

However, there are some exceptions. Three physical constants are considered exact quantities, without experimental error: Plank’s constant, the elementary charge la speed of light in a vacuum. Other constants, on the other hand, still have an experimental error, even if it seems really impossible to measure variations. The speed of light is exactly 299,792.458 km / s, without any uncertainty. It is a limit value that cannot be exceeded (but there are speculations about it).

The second is measured as the duration of 912,631,770 oscillations of gamma radiation emitted by a transition of cesium-133. The meter is defined starting from the speed of light and the second and not vice versa: it is the distance traveled by an object traveling at the speed of light in exactly 1/299792458 seconds.

This has not always been the case: only from 1983 the best known value of the speed of light was chosen and it was considered exact for define what the meter was. Until then, it was the meter that was considered a fundamental unit and the speed of light had an experimental uncertainty.

This does not mean that it is now forbidden to change the value of the speed of light. If tomorrow someone did an experiment that added a new decimal place to the value from the speed of light, we would have a new exact physical constant and the length of the meter would change!