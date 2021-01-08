“Mexican Kim Kardashian” and Vicente Fernández Jr. already plan to have children and even have their names

- Advertisement -

Vicente Fernández Jr. and Mariana González could soon become parents. Both personalities commented on it after enjoying the traditional Rosca de Reyes in the company of their family.

The also called “Kim Kardashian Tapatia” He shared a series of videos on his Instagram account, where he warned that if either of them got a “baby God”, they would have a baby this year. In Mexico it is customary that when finding “the doll” of the traditional bread, tamales should be distributed on February 2.

When the businesswoman noticed that the piece of thread that broke had a “little boy”, He started screaming with happiness and even planted a kiss on his partner. The feat happened for the second time when Vicente Fernández’s son found another “God child”.

“We’re going to have two, because they came out for him and me. We are going to have a girl and a boy “commented the model and businesswoman from Jalisco. “Yes we are going to tie up. Baby and baby ”said the singer.

Then, the couple shared an image of both figures in which they announced that, if they became parents this year, the babies will be called Mia and Emilio, respectively.

The romance between the two began last year and has given much to talk about. Especially because of the difference of 20 years between them, the constant criticism on social networks and the rumors that Mariana is with Vicente for interest.

However, the relationship between the two seems to be more solid with each passing day. On the fourth of January The singer shared a photograph from his social networks presenting Don Cristobal González, Mariana’s father.

In this post, The singer poses with his father-in-law at the emblematic ranch of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’. The photograph shows the good terms in which Vicente and his girlfriend’s family are.

In the same way, The model shared a photograph from her social networks that faced the constant attacks and offensive comments perpetuated by hundreds of users.

“It was, is and will be a pleasure to coincide with you in this life, I love you. TWe have a thousand judges who judge our affairs every day in a world in which everyone believes God. The only thing that matters is what we both know”, The model wrote in the publication.

However, This snapshot did not prevent some followers from continuing to assure that the model entered into a relationship with the singer out of “interest.” Mariana did not stop and responded to comments.

“With all due respect but he would have been a bricklayer or a taxi driver, you would not peel him, even if you say there is no interest, the fact that his dad is famous and what that entails makes you feel some admiration for him and see him as beautiful (…) “, commented the user @ locos420

To which the model replied: “I think I can choose,He is a man who has everything for me, his treatment and the way he is with my children and family is what made me fall in love, because always my ex-partners are people who must have everything that I like or interest in a man, that if it were for money, my ex-boyfriend was a 38-year-old Arab millionaire, if it were all money he would continue with him ”.

Despite the abundant comments and criticisms, The model continues to share videos and photographs of the life she shares with the singer, either enjoying some tacos or exchanging kisses in a heavenly landscape.

