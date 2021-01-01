Mhoni Vidente and his disturbing predictions for 2021

- Advertisement -

One day after the arrival of 2021, many are the clarifications people look for in the future. Is required face the new year in a better way than 2020, without surprises, for what they are intended to find answers in all possible places, such as planets and tarot.

Many are the astrologers who make predictions every yearHowever, in Mexico there is a woman who has stood out due to the insightful visions you have had in recent years: Mhoni Seer.

The Cuban specialist, through a video posted on his channel Youtube, made the omens of the world for this 2021, which, according to his words, will be the stage of the enlightened, mental maturity and spiritual revolution.

Warned that between four and five million people worldwide will die due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this It will end between the months of May and July thanks to two vaccines and a medicine that will do their job. However, he also pointed out that a new pandemic will be looming in about 10 to 11 years.

On climate issues, the letter of the sun will rule, which means that in the world there will be droughts, few rains and tornadoes, for which he exhorted the population to be aware of the climate change.

“The sun will begin to dominate more than ever throughout the year, than to have solar storms in several countries (…) the poles, north pole and south pole, are going to start to thaw. The amount of solar energy that is going to reach the earth is going to be very strong, so we are going to have to be careful with the water, because there will be almost no rains in the whole world (…) the worst is coming in summer all over the world a sun almost 50 degrees almost 60 degrees, burned people walking“Said the Cuban astrologer.

Religions throughout the world will also see changes. According to the connoisseur of the stars, in the Vatican there will be a new pope, who will be of Italian, Mexican or Asian origin.

He also augured the start of a war provoked by followers of Islam, who would be doing attacks in French, Spanish, Italian and Turkish cities.

“It’s going to be the Arab Spring all over again, very strong movements are going to take place throughout Asia and part of Africa. The people of Islam, the religion, will begin to want to rule the world whole, start to fully rule Europe, France, Spain, Germany and Italy. Attacks everywhere and everywhere against Jews, against Catholics, against completely holy people“, said.

Betrayals in matters of power, money, jobs and in gas, oil and electric power companies will be looming in 2021, so there may be a economic war in this sense, since it will be sought overthrow those who exercise power at this time in those sectors.

He finally realized that the human being will be surprised by earthquakes, cyclones, hurricanes and tsunamis, as well as by objects that will be observed and will fall from the sky, facts that will cause great astonishment in those who notice them.

In an advance that he gave from his account Instagram, urged people to keep calm, since in the next 365 days there will be a lot of tranquility, progress in science and health, as well as a harmony between humanity and the environment.

It should be remembered that Mhoni Seer predicted some 2020 events, as the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of Diego Armando Maradona, the Joe Biden win and the earthquakes that occurred in Cuba and Mexico.

