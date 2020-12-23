Mhoni Vidente made an alarming prediction about the future of “Ventaneando”

- Advertisement -

Mhoni Seer did not miss the opportunity to offer his predictions regarding what will happen with the program Windowing, of TV Azteca.

The broadcast dedicated to the world of entertainment has given rise to talk in recent weeks, especially due to the conflicts faced by one of its most famous hosts: Daniel Bisogno.

However, despite some rumors, Mhoni assured that Daniel will continue on television.

“This letter tells me that Daniel Bisogno is not going to leave TV Azteca, it’s still on that television. They are giving you a program, coming soon on Saturdays. He is definitely one of the owners’ spoiled or spoiled, too, by the public “, commented the seer during a participation in the portal On the radar.

What caused alarm was his prediction related to Pati Chapoy, who has been the owner of Windowing since 1996.

“Pati Chapoy definitely leaves the program Windowing because of an illness and he is going to decide to be away from the television for a while ”, Mhoni assured.

The popular “doll” had already been in “the eye of the hurricane” after ranting on Twitter against a follower of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Bisogno exploded against the user and gave him a message full of insults. The scandal escalated in such a way that the driver came out to apologize and decided to abandon his activity on the social network for a few weeks.

Shortly after, he reappeared with the full backing of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of TV Azteca and it seemed that the matter had calmed down.

However, Bisogno unleashed a new scandal on December 9, when, in the middle of the Ventaneando broadcast, he called the Argentine presenter Javier Ceriani “a badly fucked witch”.

“They go with a poor devil like that. That he does not give one and that he has to be looking for false notes all the time. It is the biggest disgusting Ceriani. And also with that badly fucked witch’s face. Forgive me, but yes, disgusting, evil-doer ”, were the words that sparked the controversy.

The comments were immediate on Twitter, where Bisogno repeated the same comments against the head of Gossip No Like.

The next day Bisogno did not appear in Windowing and in fact he hasn’t been on the show since.

Versions indicated that Daniel will reappear in the program until next year, but it was also said that Bisogno’s stay in Azteca was in danger and that it could even be changed to Televisa.

Martha Figueroa, in the program Excuse me of Unicable, spoke last Saturday about the possible roads of Bisogno.

“It turns out that although right now he is suspended, punished, without pay, It seems that they are going to give him a neck. And so Daniel already felt that they were going to give him a neck that then he started looking for contacts and to see where a little door is opened to ask for work in Televisa. And so the big question is, are they going to pull it off Televisa, or are they going to accept it on Televisa or not? “, Martha said in the broadcast.

He added that it will be until January when the future of Bisogno on TV Azteca is defined, because until now he is still “punished.”

“Until January he returns, but in the interim some programs that he is on are going to come out, because they had already been recorded, the holiday programs, let’s say. So well, the point is, If you see it there, do not believe that you have already forgiven it, it is that well it was already recorded”, He explained.

