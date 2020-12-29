Mhoni Vidente’s dire predictions that came true in 2020: pandemic, attack and even Maradona

- Advertisement -

Year 2020 it filled the world with surprises. Events of all kinds happened throughout the 365 days. Most people experienced them as something completely unexpected, but there were some characters who, with different disciplines such as astrology, they prepared and released some predictions.

This is the case of Mhoni Seer, who from the end of 2019 and throughout 2020 carried out some bleak prophecies for Mexico. The visions that the Cuban presented generated major changes in many aspects of reality.

One of his main predictions was the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Oct 28, 2019, announced that people should take care of themselves, because a “bacterium” would be present worldwide and would affect much of the world.

Early 2020, January 8, the astrologer predicted a strong earthquake in several countries, among which he mentioned Cuba, territory where on January 28, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 degrees occurred on the Richter scale.

He later predicted that in the United States there would be problems derived from racial issues. In his prediction he mentioned that The US would enter a “stage of attacks” and said that “people would take up arms to kill more people”. It can only be remembered that the past May 26, in the state of Minnesota, two policemen smothered George Floyde to death, so that various protests began that spread over much of the United States.

Likewise, Mhoni Seer He also advanced that Javier “Chicharito” Hernández would be a father for the second time, and it was fulfilled. He April 1, 2020 announced that her partner, Sarah Kohan, was pregnant, and months later, andOn October 5, the birth of Nala was announced, after a pregnancy of around 40 weeks.

The relationship of Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly loaiza it was also part of their advancements throughout 2020. First of their separation derived from a scandal in which the influencer was involved; and second, of his reconciliation and her pregnancy. Both were fulfilled December 2nd past, when Loaiza announced the arrival of her son.

Later he stressed that after June 21, date on which there would be a radical change in the world, would present a strong earthquake in Mexico, a situation that became a reality on June 23, when a earthquake of 7.7 degrees with epicenter in Oaxaca.

Among his predictions of the mexican politics, advanced that during the month of June there was an attack against a member of the cabinet. Thus, the 26 of that month, the secretary of security of Mexico City, Omar Garcia Harfuch, suffered an attack against him by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), from which he was wounded.

He also indicated that a ex-president or ex-governor would be apprehended for “tax evasion, fraud and corruption”. Given this saying, on July 8, Cesar Duarte, who will head the Chihuahua state from 2010 to 2016, was arrested for alleged crimes related to corruption.

A Russian vaccine against COVID-19 was announced by Mhoni Vidente on June 10, 2020 for the months of August or September. Situation that materialized on August 11, when Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the Sputnik V antigen.

Within the omens fulfilled during the 2020, On September 30, he assured that Diego Armando Maradona would suffer a heart attack at 60 years of age for a witchcraft that he did. Right fact, since eOn November 25, the former Argentine footballer died from this same cause.

Finally, the Cuban astrologer asserted that Kanye West would be a candidate for the presidency of the United States, but in the end Joe Biden would emerge victorious from the electoral contest above the current president Donald trump.

