Mhoni Vidente’s surprising and reckless predictions for 2021: a Mexican pope and a war of religions

He 2020 is about to end. In the absence of a few days, the uncertainty for the new year has grown due to the events that took place in the last 365 days. At this, some people with stellar wisdom began to make their predictions for the 2021.

Mhoni Seer, one of the most famous astrologers in Mexico, published a video on her Instagram account where He gave his followers some of his omens for the next year.

His first vision asserted that there will be a war between good and evil in matters of religion, which would cause radical changes throughout the world. Among the predicted modifications is a new pope, who could be Mexican.

“It is visualized that a new pope is going to leave, from Italy, Asia or Mexico (…) this year I envision a radical change in the Vatican that it has been because of the devil that is knocking on the doors of all Rome and the entire Catholic religion“Said the Cuban.

In a different sense, he assured that some followers of Islam would be carrying out attacks in French, Spanish, Italian and Turkish cities that would start a military conflict for religious reasons.

“That religion, of the prophet Muhammad, he will be sending signals to his people, to the people who are from Islam, to start waging a holy war against all the people who are not followers of her”.

Within his general premonitions, he announced that 2021 will be a better year than 2020because there will be higher economic and employment growthBecause people will be able to get jobs.

It also pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic will be left behind between the months of May and August, because the different vaccinations, and a new medicine that will help counteract the SARS-VoV-2 virus, they will achieve their mission in the world.

I do not envision any new pandemics for this reason this year. There is a pandemic in 10 more years

Regarding the way in which people will develop throughout 2021, said that it will be the year of the revelation of the LGBT community, specifically in the sports and entertainment areas, well they will let go of the bonds that kept them in a place that was not for them.

By last, he exhorted people to remain calm, as in the next 365 days there will be a lot of calm, progress in science and health, as well as a harmony between humanity and the environment.

It should be remembered that Mhoni Seer predicted some 2020 events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of Diego Armando Maradona, the Joe Biden win and the earthquakes that occurred in Cuba and Mexico.

