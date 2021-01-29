Tech News

Mi Air Charge: Xiaomi reinvents wireless charging

By Brian Adam
Mi Air Charge: Xiaomi Reinvents Wireless Charging

Xiaomi increasingly focused on the future. After previewing the new vibration feedback system on MIUI 12.5, the Chinese giant has announced a new technology under development on the official Twitter profile, called Mi Air Charge.

Induction charging via coils has now become widespread like wildfire but however comfortable it is not a technology that we can properly define touchless. And it is precisely here that Xiaomi’s new announcement comes in straight leg which, with Mi Air Charge, promises to eliminate this type of approach too, to turn to a method capable of recharging devices around the room, in a totally released.

We have to go back a few years, precisely to CES 2017, to find other proposals of this kind. On that occasion it was the startup Energous that presented its first wireless charging concept. The company’s technology is currently at version 2.0 but has never really reached the general public.

However, Xiaomi’s surprise move could change the cards on the table, putting one on the plate feature greedy with which to entice users.

Mi Air Charge therefore allows you to recharge multiple devices at 5W present in a given range, totally touchless, even in the presence of physical obstacles, thanks to a system of 144 antennas capable of emitting millimeter waves that will be picked up by a system of 14 reception antennas present on the device.

For the moment it is just a teaser and there are no demonstration videos, nor a presentation or launch date.

