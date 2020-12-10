Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini, Xiaomi’s handheld vacuum cleaner arrives in Spain

By Brian Adam
Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini, Xiaomi's handheld vacuum cleaner arrives in Spain
It is a situation that usually occurs many times when we are at home, or in the car: that we see a lot of dust, or dirt that has fallen on a sofa, or the floor, and we think how nice it would be to have a small vacuum cleaner of hand to make it clean as a whistle. And Xiaomi, which had to listen to our prayers, has decided to put one of its most compact models on sale in Spain.

My Vacuum Cleaner Mini.

Its about My Vacuum Cleaner Mini, a device with a simple design, reminiscent of a thermos a little larger than normal, but that comes precisely to help us in those moments when removing the vacuum cleaner is a nuisance. In addition, we are not talking about a crowdfunding campaign on Youpin on the other side of the world or anything similar: we have this gadget ready to buy in our country.

Power in a small space

Coming as this Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini comes from a brand like Xiaomi, some smart functions are missed although the truth is that the Chinese have not wanted to complicate the least. This is a model that offers a brushless vacuum system and that, thanks to a 30AW electric motor that reaches 88,000 rpm., has a suction capacity of 13,000 Pa. This means that the dirt that we have between cushions, on the floor and, of course, the interior of the car is going to take away, which is another place where it never hurts to have help of this type.

My Vacuum Cleaner Mini.

It is able to work independently thanks to a battery that offers up to half an hour of autonomy and includes two work programs depending on the brute force of aspiration that we need: Standard or Max, which will be possible to select with a simple press on the device’s power button itself. This model has a weight of just 500 grams and in addition to its standard nozzle, it also has another designed to sweep the corners and high areas, those that we do not reach easily.

In addition to the suction power and its effectiveness in helping us with the cleaning of the house, offers a filtration system that Xiaomi calls “in two steps” that passes dirt, first, through an external steel mesh filter and then through another washable HEPA filter that, together, is capable of removing up to 99.97% of particles larger than 0.3 microns. If you are interested in buying it, You already have it in the official (physical) Xiaomi stores and in online stores in our country at a price of 49.99 euros.

