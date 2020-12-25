Michael Jackson’s imposing Neverland mansion sold for $ 22 million

- Advertisement -

Neverland, Michael Jackson’s stunning California mansion, was sold to American billionaire Ron Burkle for a heavily discounted price of about $ 22 million.

The late “King of Pop” turned his massive estate into a themed haven and wrote some of his top hits there. But Neverland was also the infamous place that Jackson invited children to visit and sleep, and scene of alleged sexual abuse of minors, according to accusations against him.

Following Jackson’s death, it was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch in 2009.

Burkle, a Montana businessman with investments ranging from supermarkets to the entertainment industry, bought it “as a ‘land banking’ opportunity”Said his spokesman referring to the acquisition of land for long-term investment.

The price of $ 22 million reported by the Wall Street Journal and confirmed to the AFP news agency as approximate a source familiar with the agreement, would mean a forceful reduction in the initial price of the ranch, from 100 million dollars in 2015.

That juicy figure, considered “optimistic” by real estate agents even at the time, dropped to $ 31 million last year, but the ranch remained unsold and was taken off the market.

Burkle was flying over the region recently to explore a neighboring property, likely to host a new branch of his Soho House network of private clubs, when he spotted the imposing property, after which he contacted its owner, according to the spokesperson.

Michael Jackson reportedly paid $ 19.5 million for the property in the 1980s. Thomas Barrack Jr.’s investment firm Colony Capital bought the residence from the then heavily indebted singer for $ 22.5 million the year before his death.

Burkle had previously served as the singer’s advisor on business matters., including the resolution of debts incurred by his lavish lifestyle in the years preceding his death.

The 1,100 hectare farm, located 65 kilometers from Santa Barbara, features a main house with six bedrooms and three guest houses, a lake with a waterfall, tennis courts, several barns and animal shelter facilities.

Jackson’s ranch was raided in 2003 as part of a child abuse case against him and the police seized a large repertoire of pornography and images of naked children. Jackson was acquitted of the case in 2005.

Last year, the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” featured testimonies from two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim that Jackson sexually abused them as children on the ranch, including the attic, master bedroom, and pool.

Jackson’s estate, who sued HBO for $ 100 million for the “posthumous murder of a character,” deny all allegations, as Jackson did in his lifetime.

(With information from AFP and AP)

