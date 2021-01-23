Michelle O’Neill will support health assistance from the British Army

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Sinn Féin’s leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, has indicated that she is in favor of allowing members of British forces to be used in the conquest of the Crown Virus.

It is understood that the British Department of Defense could provide up to 100 army medical technicians for deployment to Northern Ireland and Michelle O’Neill will support the decision.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Executive told RTÉ News that “saving lives is paramount. Keeping people safe and protecting the health service are our priorities,” she said, “We will not detract from anything. account. “

“Anyone who tries to make the Chovid-19 threat a question of green and orange is fostering division and confusion,” she said.

Covid-19 is absent from 629 staff in the Northern Ireland public health system.

Another 826 staff members are absent due to isolation.