Mick Jagger gifted his young girlfriend Melanie Hamrick a mansion for Christmas

By Brian Adam
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger recently bought a mansion in South Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 33 years old. The rocker spared no expense to surprise the mother of her son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, the youngest of his descendants.

The luxurious four-bedroom residence is located in the gated community of Lakewood Ranch, in the city of Sarasota, And, according to Page Six, Jagger chose that area to preserve his privacy. Since they have been together since 2016, the musician and the dancer have kept a fairly low profile, sharing a family life with their little son.

Hamrick has made his home base in that particular US state after leaving the American Ballet Theater, the legendary New York-based theater company, last year.

Mick Jagger with Melanie Hamrick and her son Deveraux in Miami (The Grosby Group)

The real estate firm that sold the home, Michael Saunders & Company, said that The 77-year-old singer paid $ 1.9 million for it in late October, with the title in Hamrick’s name.

Tina Ciaccio, the real estate agent in charge, said that the couple never visited the house before buying it, but they met her virtually.

“It was great to hear Mick Jagger’s voice on the phone,” Ciaccio told the Herald-Tribune. “But regardless of that, they were truly a pleasure, a wonderful couple to do business with.”

The place is chosen by many celebrities. Jagger and Melanie will be close to other exclusive properties in the area that famous people bought like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, or Ivanka Trump, among others.

The British musician is the father of eight children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, who is two years older than his youngest son.

According to statements offered by a person close to Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick, although they have not yet taken the step of marrying, everyone around them does not believe that they will take too long: “Time will tell. In the meantime, the two of them are happily playing house at all of Mick’s properties around the world. “

This new Florida mansion that Jagger gifted him, and shares, with his girlfriend, is not the only luxury property he owns. The musician owns a 16th century French castle, the Château de Fourchette, which is located in the Loire Valley, and which the leader of the Stones bought in the 1980s.

Melanie Hamrick with her son (@melhamrick)

The singer stands fully recovered, after he had to undergo a heart operation in April of last year.

He has made a full recovery and is making his signature moves in private rehearsals. He says the Stones hope to tour in 2021, or when it’s safe to return to the stage. “, concluded the same source.

In the middle of the pandemic, the musician decided to live a quieter life as a family. However, he has several pending commitments.

With information from AP

