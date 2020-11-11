Micron Announces New 176-Layer NAND Technology: Promises 33% Faster SSDs with Greater Storage Capacity

Micron, one of the leading vendors for SSD manufacturers, has announced its latest 5th generation 3D NAND memory technology. With it they go up to 176 layers to augur better SSD in the market soon. They say they will improve its speed and capacity, while at the same time reducing its cost to manufacture.

The layers of a NAND memory they are essentially layers of information that can be placed in the smallest space possible. The more layers, the more density and therefore more capacity or speed among other things. in the end it is a question of miniaturization.

While Micron isn’t the only manufacturer to have 176-layer NAND technology, it is the first to mass produce. They explain that to achieve the design of this new NAND memory they have stacked two 88-layer stacks together. The result is much higher density for the larger units, and it is something they have done for the last few generations.

More density, more speed, more capacity

According to Micron, its new technology is positioned directly ahead of its competitors with a significant 176 layer density. They explain that their competitors are currently using 128-layer NAND technology, which is why they provide approximately 40% more density.

If we go to the latency section, Micron says that the new 179-layer technology in 3D NAND manages to reduce read and write latency by 35% compared to its 96-layer NAND. On the other hand compared to 128 layer NAND lThe reduction is 25% in the read and write latency.

The new 176 layer technology is almost as thick as a fifth of a sheet of paper, according to Micron. And in fact it maintains the thickness that they had in the second generation, which was 64 layers. This, in other words, means that it could lead to SSDs with more storage capacity and a priori cheaper. The latter of the price is something that, however, is influenced by many external factors, such as the demand for NAND memories at all times.

Micron said its 176-layer NAND memory should start arriving soon on some SSD drives from manufacturers like Crucial. Of course, they have not wanted to give an exact date, storage capacities or price. What they do promise is greater and better availability than their previous 128-layer generation, which always saw it as a transitional generation as the 176-layer one arrived.

and Micron