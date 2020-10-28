Microsoft 365 is updated on iPad so you can use it with a mouse

Although Apple has been trying for several years to convince us to change our laptop for one of its iPad Pro, the truth is that it still has a long way to go when it comes to ease of handling, both in terms of peripherals, as well as the management of all the files and content that we create from the different applications.

And one of the great successes, in the right direction, came when Apple allowed apps to take advantage of mouse support last spring and wireless trackpads so that it is not necessary to touch the touch screen when choosing a function, or launching a file that we have stored on the tablet. This is why today’s news around Microsoft 365 is so important.

Forget fiddling with the screen

It seems silly but the use of the mouse with applications such as Word, Excel or Powerpoint is as important as the keyboard itselfSince when selecting texts, cells with data or graphic elements of a presentation, there is nothing more intuitive than dragging a mouse. Not even the best touch screen offers us the feeling of being just as fast when adding bold letters or copying and pasting certain information.

Microsoft 365 on an iPad Pro. Microsoft

That is why the important news of these last months of Microsoft 365, in the part that touches the version for iPad, is this of the arrival of support for the use of mice and trackpads with all the apps of the office suite, in such a way that we can connect one of these devices by bluetooth and, now, have the same feeling as if we were working with a laptop or desktop computer.

Yes, Microsoft has announced that this compatibility with mice and trackpads will be arriving over the next few weeks, since they have decided to carry out an update in phases, so it will not reach all countries and users simultaneously. We, at this time, have gone to look for the update to the official iPadOS 14 store and, for now, we have not found anything. At least for a 2018 iPad Pro.

Remember that This Microsoft 365 is the new name that they have given to the Office 365 of a lifetime, which, through an annual or monthly subscription, allows us access to all the applications and productivity tools that Redmond has for both PC and Mac, as well as for mobile devices and web browsers.