Microsoft acquires Nuance for more than $ 19 billion

Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Nuance Communications Inc. for $ 19.7 billion. The agreement has the approval of the Boards of Directors of both companies and is destined to be finalized by the end of the year.

The Nuance purchase would be the second-most expensive deal so far by Redmond. This would be located behind LinkedIn, a company that it acquired for more than 26 billion dollars in 2017. In effect, Microsoft would obtain the patents registered by this company. This is valuable information related to intelligent voice systems focused on the field of health and that will surely be of great benefit.

Accordingly, the Redmond company would use Nuance’s expertise to improve and strengthen its own services. Discussing expertise in areas such as AI, healthcare, and cloud “The acquisition will combine solutions and expertise to deliver new cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities in healthcare and other industries,” Microsoft says in a blog post.

Mark Benjamin will remain in his role as CEO of Nuance

Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance In addition to the transaction amount, Microsoft has announced that Mark Benjamin will remain in his role as CEO of Nuance, but reporting to Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President of Cloud & AI at Microsoft.

Similarly, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare stands out, a platform in which Nuance has participated, and which “aims to address the comprehensive needs of the rapidly transforming and growing healthcare industry.” For her part, Satya Nadella tweeted:

AI is technology’s most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application. Together with @NuanceInc, we will put advanced AI solutions into the hands of professionals to drive better decision-making and create more meaningful connections. https://t.co/ipdP6qZTx9 – Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 12, 2021

“AI is the highest priority in technology and healthcare is its most urgent application. Together with @NuanceInc, we will put advanced AI solutions in the hands of professionals to drive better decision making and create more meaningful connections. ”

It would be very interesting to know how Microsoft will leverage and apply the experience that Nuance offers to improve its services.

