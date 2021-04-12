Microsoft acquires Nuance to strengthen its healthcare services from the cloud

- Advertisement -

Microsoft today takes an important step in its interest to increase its offering of cloud services focused on the healthcare industry with the purchase of Nuance in a transaction valued at about $ 19.7 billion, equivalent to paying $ 56.00 per share , a 23 percent premium over the company’s closing price last Friday.

Nuance is a veteran technology company specializing in solutions based on conversational artificial intelligence and clinical ambient intelligence in the cloud for organizations that specialize in healthcare.



It so happens that all of Nuance’s leading voice-related healthcare solutions are built on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft’s cloud solutions platform.

Given the good harmony that has existed all these years between both companies, it was foreseeable that at any moment the acquisition of Nuance could take place to continue growing under the Microsoft umbrella, a common operation between the main technology companies.

In addition, it is Microsoft’s second largest purchase operation after the acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 for some 26,000 million dollars, arriving at the most appropriate time, where voice technologies based on deep learning are reaching surprising levels of precision, given the constant improvements, also having a greater presence throughout the technology industry.

According to Microsoft’s declaration of intent:

The acquisition will double Microsoft’s Total Addressable Market (TAM) in the healthcare provider space, bringing the company’s TAM in healthcare to nearly $ 500 billion. Nuance and Microsoft will deepen their existing commitments to the expanded partner ecosystem, as well as the highest standards of privacy, security and data compliance

Other Microsoft professional services will also be strengthened

But in addition to solutions focused on the healthcare sector, other Nuance solutions are also aimed at the participation of private users on a number of platforms, giving technological support to Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, for example. , or they even own Loquendo, known at the time among end users for providing voice messages based on facilitated texts, which they acquired in 2011.

So looking ahead:

Beyond healthcare, Nuance brings expertise in artificial intelligence and customer engagement solutions through Interactive Voice Response (IVR), virtual assistants, and digital and biometric solutions to companies around the world in all industries. This experience will be combined with the breadth and depth of the Microsoft cloud, including Azure, Teams, and Dynamics 365, to deliver next-generation customer engagement and security solutions.

It only remains for the acquisition to begin to bear its first fruits.

More information: Microsoft