Microsoft adds a Performance mode to Edge that makes it even faster and the ability to add text to PDF documents

Older adults may remember that legendary turbo mode used by some computers. And something that also seeks to improve system performance is what Microsoft has introduced in the latest version of Edge Canary by adding a new Performance mode that we can activate in the browser settings.

The enhancement is available in build 91.0.856.0 and other superior ones from Edge within the Canary Channel and what it does is improve the responsiveness of the browser by optimizing speed, responsiveness, memory, CPU and battery use.

Improving performance

The new “Performance” mode we must activate it manually Inside the “System” section in Edge once we have installed the most recent version of Microsoft’s browser.

This mode what it does is force sleep tab timer to become unavailable, which allows to increase the speed when we use Edge and navigate with different tabs In addition, the function can be activated with the following code in the command line:

–Enable-features = msPerformanceModeToggle

According to Microsoft’s description, the new feature “helps optimize speed, responsiveness, memory, CPU and battery usage. Performance improvements may vary based on your individual specifications and browsing habits.”

PDF enhancements

But it is not the only new feature that comes to Microsoft’s browser, since it also debuts the ability to add text to a PDF document. This function allows, as its name indicates, that text can be added to any PDF document that we have open in Microsoft Edge, either by using the keyboard or the stylus if we have a touch screen.

However, in the latter case, it seems that this function is only available to some users, so if this is not your case, you will have to wait for Microsoft to activate it on the server side.

Remember that you can try Edge Canary as well as either of the other two versions (Beta and Dev, accessing the development channels and downloading the version that interests you.

