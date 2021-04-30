Microsoft already tests the function that allows to send web pages in Edge Canary between devices with Windows and Android

Microsoft is testing a new enhancement in Edge for Windows 10 and Android that allow web pages to be shared between different devices. An option that for now is only available within the Canary Channel but it should not take too long to reach the stable version.

What this new tool does is enable a new function that allows you to send tabs between different devices. With the name “Send to my devices”, allows you to share pages with other devices in an easier and simpler way.

For Windows 10 and Android

The “Send to my devices” feature is not new. A function that is now available in Chromium, more exactly in Chrome, where it has been present since 2019. A tool that makes it easy to share a website without using bookmarks, synchronizing tabs, the history function or sending the link to ourselves by Telegram or email.

To use the function “Send to my devices” We must be using Microsoft Edge Canary in version 92.0.873.0 or higher on the computer and Canary version 92.0.870.0 on the Android phone and of course, be using Edge and have synchronization activated.

To use this function on your computer, just right-click on a link or tab and select the option “Send link to” and choose the device we want to send it to. You can also access the function directly from the address bar.

Thus, the page will come to the android phone and we will see a notice on the screen that will show the URL, the name of the page and the device from which you have shared it.

Windows Latest Images

In the case of Microsoft Edge for Android, you must press the option “Share on my device” what will you find in the menu “Share” and select the device from the list. The link will instantly appear in the Windows 10 notification center. Clicking the notification on Android or Windows will open the shared page in Microsoft Edge.

This feature is coming to Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 and Android, although we have tested and for now it is not available on our PC, so it may be a rolling rollout from the server side. Likewise, it is expected that this new feature will arrive on macOS soon.

Edge Canary Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

Via | Windows Latest