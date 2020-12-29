Tech NewsWindows

Microsoft already tests the patch to fix the bug that causes the loss of passwords in Windows 10

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
We were in the month of June when Windows 10 saw an annoying error arrive that affected some applications on a small number of computers. The consequence of the bug is that data and passwords stored by the operating system were “forgotten” related to applications such as Chrome, Edge, Outlook …

Months passed and in November Microsoft ended up admitting and acknowledging the problem, offering at that time a temporary solution to those who had installed Windows 10 Build 19041.173 or another later. And now, at the gates of 2021, one of its representatives affirms that they are already testing a patch that fixes it.

A solution on the way

Pass

Until then, those affected by the bug could make use of the solution that we already discussed and that went through Start PowerShell with administrator privileges and enter a command and then continue with a series of steps.

Now, Eric Lawrence, Program Manager at Microsoft Edge, states that already working with a compilation that solves the error that prevents applications from storing the passwords of our account.

Fail

This causes the system to forget the passwords in different applications and tools and we have to enter them manually together with the username periodically. And you already have a solution on the way.

The patch is being progressively deployed for those who are part of the Windows Insider Program and it is expected that it will reach the general public in the next optional update, in advance of reaching all teams in an upcoming Patch Tuesday.

Remember that, while the patch that corrects it arrives, you can fix this error with the following method:

  • Start PowerShell with administrator privileges and enter the following command:

Get-ScheduledTask | foreach {If (([xml] (Export-ScheduledTask -TaskName $ _. TaskName -TaskPath $ _. TaskPath))). GetElementsByTagName (“LogonType”). ‘# text’ -eq “S4U”) {$ _. TaskName}}

  • If you see any tasks listed on the PowerShell output screen, write them down.
  • Go to the Windows Task Scheduler and disable the tasks found in the above command.
  • To do this you have to enter the Windows 10 search box, type “Task Scheduler” and then open the app “Task Scheduler”.
  • Find the task in the window or another task in the Windows PowerShell output.
  • Click with the Right click on the task and choose “Disable”.
  • After disabling the task, restart Windows.

Via | Windows Latest

